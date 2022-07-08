From Birmingham to Leeds, and London to Newcastle, here’s what people had to say about Boris Johnson’s exit

Voters across the UK have been reacting to Boris Johnson’s resignation as leader of both the Conservative Party and as Prime Minister.

However, Mr Johnson has said that he will stay on until a new leader is elected - which has angered Labour and some Tory MPs who want him to leave the job immediately.

The Prime Minister was hit with a staggering number of resignations from more than 50 MPs who had lost confidence in his leadership.

In a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, he said: "It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.

"I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019 - many of them voting Conservative for the first time - thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.”

NationalWorld’s sister titles spoke to people across the country to find out their reaction. Here’s what they had to say.

London: ‘He’s lost the confidence of everybody’

Nickos, a student from London, told our sister title LondonWorld: “I don’t think he should have ever been prime minister. He managed to crawl his way to the top through cheating and lying.”

Tara, who runs a DIY workshop in the capital, added: “It’s a surprise and it’s not a surprise.

“He’s lost the confidence of everybody, so why wouldn’t he lose the confidence of the MPs as well?”

Paulette was more positive about Mr Johnson. “For me, I don’t believe anyone else could have dealt with things any better than he did,” she said.

She was also concerned about the future prime minister, saying: “I don’t think there’s anyone credible to replace him.”

Chris and June, a couple from London, simply said: “It’s time for him to go before he does any more damage.”

Leeds: ‘I didn’t even know he resigned - I’ve just finished work!’

Erin Mae Denny from Leeds has gone viral on social media for her response to Boris Johnson’s resignation when she was interviewed by BBC News.

She replied: “I didn’t even know he resigned - I’ve just finished work.

“Well, that’s a bit of good news for the day, isn’t it?”

Jeff, also from the city in Yorkshire, thought the Prime Minister’s departure should have come a long time ago: “It’s long overdue. He’s getting what he deserves.”

Glasgow: ‘He was very disappointing’

In Glasgow, Emily excitedly texted her family upon hearing the news of the Prime Minister’s resignation.

She told our sister title GlasgowWorld: “I think it’s a good thing. [Boris] was very disappointing.

“With the many crises going on in the country at the moment - the cost of living, cost of fuel, which is particularly hitting people my age in their early 20s… I just don’t think he’s done anything to help us.”

Emily was unsure who should replace Mr Johnson, but wasn’t enthusiastic about frontrunner Rishi Sunak.

She said: “He’s not exactly acted with integrity either.”

Sophie, also from Glasgow, stated she would like Labour to take over.

She remarked: “I don’t think the Conservatives are doing anything good - in particular, not for the people of Scotland.”

Birmingham: ‘He’s become an embarrassment’

In Birmingham, there were a few supporters for Mr Johnson.

Jason told sister title BirminghamWorld: “It was a difficult situation over the last couple years.

“No one truly knows how to have handled the pandemic.”

On the other hand, Brendan, from Aston, said: “He’s never seemed like a leader.”

Dr Steve McCabe, a professor at the University of Birmingham, was concerned about the reputation Mr Johnson has given the UK.

He said: “He’s become an embarrassment, both internally and internationally.”

Newcastle: ‘Who would have done it any better?’

NewcastleWorld ran a poll asking the people of Newcastle for their opinions on Mr Johnson.

It found that 90% of people asked agreed that the PM should resign.

Eric from Newcastle was in the minority, also citing the pandemic as a reason to have sympathy for Mr Johnson.

He said: “He’s coped with a heck of a lot over the past few years. Who would have done it any better?