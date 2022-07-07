Boris Johnson’s resignation came after several scandals, including Partygate and an attempted cover up in the wake of sexual msiconduct allegations against Chris Pincher

The move means he has one foot out of the 10 Downing Street door, but looks set to continue in a caretaker role over the coming months - a situation Tory MPs, party grandees and opposition parties are all seeking to prevent.

By resigning mid-term, Mr Johnson joins a list of several other Prime Ministers who were forced out of office outside of a general election defeat.

NationalWorld has put together a quick history of the five other UK PMs since 1979 who have suffered the same fate, and what forced them to resign.

Boris Johnson has become the sixth Prime Minister since 1979 to be booted out of office outside of an election (image: Getty Images)

Theresa May

Despite enjoying a strong start as PM, Boris Johnson’s predecessor was weakened after a disastrous 2017 general election campaign led to a hung Parliament.

With a minority government propped up by the support of Northern Ireland’s DUP, she was repeatedly unable to get the Brexit deal she had negotiated through the House of Commons.

This was because there was no clear majority among MPs on the issue of whether the UK should remain in the EU, stay in some parts of the bloc but leave others, leave with May’s negotiated deal, or sever ties completely in a ‘hard’ Brexit.

Theresa May resigned after her attempts to get Brexit over the line failed (image: Getty Images)

While this dented her authority, the final blow came when she attempted to break the deadlock in May 2019 with a Brexit bill that legislated for a second referendum.

Brexit supporters on the Conservative backbenches were enraged by the legislation, members of her Cabinet publicly opposed it, while her 2016 leadership rival Andrea Leadsom quit the Cabinet.

All of these factors forced Theresa May to step down.

In an emotional address in May 2019, Mrs May announced she was resigning as Conservative Party leader.

She continued to serve as PM in a caretaker capacity until 24 July 2019.

David Cameron

David Cameron had just won a majority in the 2015 general election after years of coalition government.

Concerned with the rise of Nigel Farage’s UK Independence Party - a Eurosceptic political party to which two Tory MPs had defected in 2014 - Mr Cameron pledged in advance of the election to hold a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU if the Tories won a majority.

He fired the starting gun on the vote in February 2016, with the referendum scheduled to take place on 23 June.

The EU referendum became a referendum on David Cameron’s leadership (image: Getty Images)

The campaign between the Leave and Remain groups quickly became a bitter scrap and, by the time of the vote, it had partly become a referendum on David Cameron’s leadership.

It meant that the day after Vote Leave won, Cameron felt compelled to resign.

However, he remained in office in a caretaker capacity until 13 July 2016, when Theresa May took over the Conservative Party leadership.

Tony Blair

The Labour leader’s time as Prime Minister began brightly but his popularity faded as his Premiership got deeper into the noughties, particularly as a result of the Iraq War.

By 2007, his relationship with his Chancellor and one-time key ally Gordon Brown had completely deteriorated.

The source of the tension between the pair came down to a long-term unofficial pact dating from the 1990s.

In 1994, Brown had agreed to step aside in the Labour leadership election so that Blair could win.

In exchange, Blair promised to step down as PM and hand over the reins to Brown if he made it to a second term as Prime Minister.

However, it took Blair until 27 June 2007 to step down, despite having won a third term in office in 2005.

John Major

While John Major never resigned as Prime Minister - serving from 1990 until the 1997 general election - he did resign as leader of the Conservative Party in 1995.

His resignation was prompted by a febrile atmosphere within his party, particularly on the issue of the European Union.

John Redwood challenged John Major in a Conservative Party leadership contest in 1995 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In a bid to stamp out division among his Tory MPs, Mr Major triggered a leadership contest he went on to comfortably win against leading Eurosceptic John Redwood.

However, the 1997 election proved disastrous for the Conservatives and they didn’t return to power until 2010.

Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher’s time in office was hugely divisive, but she enjoyed solid support from her Conservative MPs for much of her reign as Prime Minister.

Things fell apart for the UK’s longest-serving PM of the 20th century when her long-time Cabinet ally and deputy Geoffrey Howe resigned from the government in November 1990.

He cited the unpopular poll tax - and Mrs Thatcher’s opposition to greater European integration - as reasons why he quit, during a frantic session of Prime Ministers Questions.

These views were echoed by increasingly restless backbenchers.

Margaret Thatcher left Downing Street in November 1990 to make way for John Major (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Weakened by Howe’s departure, she then faced a leadership contest days later against Michael Heseltine.

While Thatcher won by 204 votes to 152, it wasn’t enough of a majority to win outright under Conservative Party rules at the time, and she was due to face Heseltine again in a second round.

Despite initially saying she would contest the second ballot, she withdrew after discovering she did not have the full support of her Cabinet.