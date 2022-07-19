Boris Johnson called a vote of no confidence in his government after a similar Labour motion failed

MPs have backed the Tory government in a vote of no confidence.

The ballot took place on Monday evening (18 July), with MPs voting on whether they still had confidence in the Conservative’s majority in parliament.

The motion passed with 349 votes backing the government, and 238 votes voting against - a 111 majority.

Why was there a vote of no confidence?

A vote of no confidence was announced after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will be stepping down in September, tabled the motion in a surprising move.

The Conservative Party tabled the motion after a similar Labour motion last week was refused due to the wording which included a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson, who had already resigned.

Labour former minister Kevin Brennan said in the debate it was “highly unconventional” for Mr Johnson to put down a confidence motion in his own Government.

He added: “Though I suppose he is an unconventional person, since only an unconventional man would want the opportunity to speak at his own funeral.”

The result now means that the Prime Minister is expected to continue in his role for the next seven weeks until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen to replace him.

What was said in the vote of no confidence debate?

Mr Johnson opened the debate into his premiership by running through what he perceived to be his greatest achievements in office.

He spoke about Brexit, support for Ukraine and his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic amid furious heckling from the Opposition benches.

The PM also hinted that he will have “more to say” about the events surrounding his downfall “in due course”.

The debate followed a turbulent few months in Westminster with Mr Johnson embroiled in a series of scandals and being accused of lying and rule-breaking.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons, during a debate about on whether MP’s have confidence in the Government.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The delusion is never ending. What a relief for the country that they finally got round to sacking him.

“And in many ways the chaos of the last fortnight is familiar. The third Tory leadership contest in six years. The latest bumper summer for graphic designers and brand managers. The latest parade of pretenders promising unfunded tax cuts.

“The latest set of ministerial jobs handed out on a wink and a shake in return for a nomination. And TV debates so embarrassing that even the contestants are pulling out.

“Every other year they switch out a failed prime minister.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “Let’s reflect on a man who should never have been put in office in the first place. A man that simply shouldn’t be here for a minute longer, because he demonstrated no dignity in office, in the highest office in the land.”

He added: “He doesn’t deserve another day. Never mind another seven weeks.”

Former minister Sir Edward Leigh was among a group of Tory loyalists who expressed regret at Mr Johnson’s impending departure.