The Graham Norton Show returns tonight (February 21) with a batch of new stars to bring some A-list sparkle to your Friday night.

The BBC talkshow rules the roost on Friday nights, attracting Hollywood megastars and homegrown talent who are all waiting to chat to Graham Norton about their upcoming projects.

This week is no differ, as Graham welcomes a group of new A-listers to his famous red sofa. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Ewan McGregor, Kate Hudson, Naomie Harris, Chris O'Dowd, and Self Esteem will appear on The Graham Norton Show on this evening. | BBC/So Television/PA Media/Ian West

Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor is joining Graham for a chat about his return to the stage in the new West End play My Master Builder. It marks the first time the in 17 years Ewan has taken to the London stage.

Kate Hudson will also speak to Graham about her upcoming Netflix series Running Point, which will be released on the streaming service on February 27. The show focuses on reformed party girl Isla (Hudson) who is forced to prove herself after being put in charge of a basketball team owned by her family.

Former James Bond star Naomie Harris chats about her new blockbuster thriller Black Bag, which also stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchet. The film,, which released on March 14, follows intelligence agent George Woodhouse (Fassbender) whose loyalty to his country is questioned when his wife Kathryn (Blanchett) is suspected of betraying the nation.

The IT Crowd star Chris O’Dowd also joins the sofa this week to discuss his new Sky comedy series Small Town, Big Story. He has described the new series, also starring Christina Hendrick and Paddy Considine, as a “grown up version” of his hit sitcom Moone Boy, which aired on Sky 1 from 2012 until 2015.

This week’s musical guest is pop performer Self Esteem, whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor. Taylor will take to the stage to perform her new single Focus Is Power and will join the sofa to discuss her upcoming album A Complicated Woman, which is due for release in April.

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on Friday, February 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode will be available to watch on catch-up on the streaming service after it broadcasts.