Kamala Harris is on Laura Kuenssberg’s show today - almost a year since she lost the US presidential election to Donald Trump.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview for the programme, she expresses concern about not asking former President Biden to pull out of the race - and says it's "possible" she could run for the White House again. On the show will be Health Secretary Wes Streeting, a day after the party elected former Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell as its new deputy leader.

Also on the programme will be shadow home secretary Chris Philp. On the panel today are barrister and writer Marina Wheeler, broadcaster Kay Burley and New York Times journalist Mike Shear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with the BBC posted on Saturday, Ms Harris said she expects a woman will be president in the coming years, and it could “possibly” be her. “I am not done,” she said.

The former vice-president said she has not decided whether to mount a 2028 presidential campaign. But she dismissed the suggestion that she would face long odds.

“I have lived my entire career a life of service and it’s in my bones,” she said. “And there are many ways to serve. I’ve never listened to polls.”