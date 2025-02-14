Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graham Norton is back to kick your weekend off with a celebrity fix.

The Graham Norton Show is back on screens this evening (February 14), with a new host of stars welcomed to the couch. Some legendary actors join the famous presenter, as well as one of the biggest chart-toppers in the world right now.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Ross Kemp, Pamela Anderson, Stephen Graham, Graham Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sean Hayes, Gracie Abrams on The Graham Norton Show. | BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

Graham will be joined by Hollywood star Pamela Anderson on the sofa this evening. The actress is best known for her role in the 1980s TV show Baywatch and became an international sex symbol as a result of her time on the show. She has made a pivot in recent years and is back to promote her new critically-acclaimed film The Last Showgirl.

Also joining Graham and Pamela will be Stephen Graham. The actor, regarded to be one of the greatest British actors of his generation, is promoting a new Disney+ series titled A Thousand Blows, which will be released on the streaming platform on February 21.

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also be on the show this evening. The star is promoting the second series of Apple TV+ psychological thriller show Surface.

Ex-Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will also be on the sofa, promoting his upcoming West End stint. The actor is set to appear in the London production of Good Night, Oscar, which will run at the Barbican Theatre from July 31 until September 21.

They are joined by EastEnders legend Ross Kemp. Ross returns to the BBC soap as Grant Mitchell for the show’s 40th anniversary, which will be celebrated with a live episode and viewers’ vote next week, as well as a documentary hosted by Ross detailing the soap’s best characters and storylines.

This week’s musical guest is singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. The star hit the top of the charts in November with her single ‘That’s So True’.

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. The episode will also be available to watch on catch-up on the iPlayer shortly after airing live.