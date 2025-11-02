This week’s musical guest for Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed and it’s a familiar face to Celebrity Traitors fans.

Halloween Week on the BBC Saturday night saw plenty of treats for fans, and the treats continue into Sunday night’s results show.

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns will be joining the show to perform a special performance. She will be a familiar face to fans of The Celebrity Traitors, with Cat featuring on the show and being chosen as a traitor alongside Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross.

Cat Burns appears on Strictly Come Dancing as tonight's music act. | BBC/Guy Levy

Bringing her traitor ways to Halloween Week, Cat will deliver a spellbinding performance accompanied by a dance from professionals Michelle Tsiakka and Nancy Xu.

This week on Strictly saw the remaining stars take to the dancefloor for a range of Halloween-inspired routines. Lewis & Katya topped the leaderboard with the first 40 of the series after they wowed the audience and judges with their Couple’s Choice dance to Creep by Radiohead.

Former footballer Karen Carney also impressed with her and partner Carlos’s Peaky Blinders-inspired Argentine Tango, which earned them a very impressed 38. On the other end of the leaderboard, Harry & Karen are in a battle to survive after earning 26 points, with Ellie & Vito and Balvinder & Julian only a little ahead of the Gladiators star.

As Sunday’s pre-recorded result show was actually filmed on Saturday night, spoilers have already hit the internet concerning which celebrity has been given the chop and which other star faced the dance off against them.

While we won’t spoiler the result here, fans have been taking to social media to share that they were “disappointed” with the result, with one viewer saying: “Oh wow! Definitely didn’t expect them to leave just yet!”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air at 7.15pm on Sunday, November 2 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can catch up on Saturday’s main episode right now on iPlayer.