Chelsee Healey has left the new series of Dancing on Ice after being revealed as the celebrity with the fewest public votes.

The 36-year-old actress was visibly upset by her early elimination from the show, but insisted that she was "fine".

Holly Willoughby, the Dancing on Ice co-host, admitted to being surprised by Chelsee's exit.

The 43-year-old TV star said: "I think everyone is shocked actually to see you in this position."

Chelsee Healey has left Dancing on Ice. She is best known for playing Janeece Bryant on Waterloo Road and Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks. She was partnered with Andy Buchanan. | ITV

Chelsee then explained that while she's grateful for her Dancing on Ice experience, she's struggled to "focus" on her performance.

The Waterloo Road star - who was partnered with Andy Buchanan - said: "Personally, there's been a lot going on with me that I've been struggling with so I couldn't focus ... but I'm just really grateful."

Earlier this month, Chelsee lost consciousness during Dancing On Ice rehearsals. The actress suffered a nasty fall shortly before making her debut on the programme.

Andy told reporters: "We had one fall. She fell right on her tailbone, right on her coccyx. You know that shock that goes right through your body, and then she fainted. That was a bit of a scary one.

"She was out for a minute. I was like: ‘Look at me,’ and then there was no looking at me and then I put her down on the ice and you know just checked on her. Coming back after that, I have a lot of respect for that."

Chelsee admitted to losing her confidence after suffering the fall.

She said: "I remember Andy waking me up and going: ‘Chelsee, Chelsee,’ and he picked me up and dragged me off the ice. I was all dizzy, and then I just went. My confidence was on the floor so Andy just spent all the session building my confidence up."