Dancing on Ice grand final took place on ITV on Sunday night.

The winner of Dancing on Ice in 2023 has been revealed.

Nile Wilson was crowned champion in the grand final of the ITV reality show on Sunday (12 December). Three famous faces put on their skates and left it all on the ice.

Joey Essex, TOWIE star, Olympian Nile Wilson and drag queen The Vivienne all went into the finale hoping to win the series. They had survived all the way from January and put on a real show for fans.

Each of the three celebrities and their partners all secured perfect 40s in their first performances on the night. But sadly only one of them could be crowned the winner.

Here is all you need to know:

Who won Dancing on Ice in 2023?

The winner was revealed to be Nile Wilson after a public vote. They lifted the coverted trophy - but will not be taking home a cash prize.

Dancing on Ice’s result was decided by a public vote - with over one million votes cast.

The Vivienne finished in third place, while Joey Essex finished as runners up.

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart scored the first perfect score of Dancing on Ice 2023 (@nilemw - Instagram)

Who was in the Dancing on Ice final?

Olympian Nile Wilson, drag queen The Vivienne and reality star Joey Essex were the three celebrities who made it to the business end of the competition.

The full roster of celebrities who took part in Dancing on Ice in 2023 was:

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Coronation Street actor Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki

Comedian Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Ex-footballer John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Hollyoaks actor Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and Olivia Smar

What happened in the final?

The three finalists all impressed the judges as they went head-to-head in Sunday’s grand final as they battle to be crowned the winner. The first routines for the final of the ITV skating competition were choreographed by judges and former Olympic champion skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Wilson showed off his gymnastic abilities in a pirate-inspired routine as he performed a handstand on parallel bars suspended in the air as well as the infamously difficult headbanger, the first time a male celebrity has attempted the move. After the performance, he said it was an “honour” to have the routine choreographed by Torvill and Dean.

Reflecting on the routine, Dean said: “I’m speechless almost. We wanted to capitalise on his gymnastic skills and his athleticism and I think he did that.” Torvill added that she thought Wilson definitely deserved a 10 as she felt it was the best she had seen him perform the routine.

The Vivienne delivered a seductive performance for her first routine, landing another full 40 points. The drag queen dressed in a vibrant red outfit as she skated to Dark Horse by Katy Perry with her partner Colin Grafton and a number of other dancers who dipped and lifted the 30-year-old entertainer.

After the routine, The Vivienne said: “This whole experience has been amazing and being on the ice with Jayne and Chris is an experience money cannot buy. It is just phenomenal and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

Torvill said: “What I like about this routine is there’s so many difficult steps and edges but you make it look easy.”

Diversity star and judge Ashley Banjo said: “Your skating is incredible. You’ve come so, so far, but for me you are literally such an incredible performer and there is not one person in the competition that could perform that routine like you and that’s why I absolutely loved that. It showcased you and I think you deserve to be here and this is a well deserved 10.”

Essex embodied the Greek hero Hercules for his first grand finale routine and landed the third perfect score of the night. The reality star performed a walkover and a backflip with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer while dressed in a white toga. Essex described the show as “the best experience I’ve ever had in my life” after he received the top mark.

Banjo said: “I’m actually so proud of you bro because from where you started to where you ended up, you are skating with Vanessa and all the other incredible pros. And it would have been really easy to underestimate you at the start of the series but look, you are here in the final and you absolutely smashed it.”

Dean joked Essex had taught him patience during the competition, adding: “Tonight, I think it was an amazing performance but also it was a Herculean performance and it was from zero to hero tonight.”

The three finalists and their skating partners then performed a dance battle to Destiny’s Child’s Survivor.

The Vivienne finished in third place on Dancing On Ice following a public vote it was announced. The drag queen, 30, said: “It’s been the most amazing experience. I’m so used to living out of a suitcase on a tour bus or somewhere and this has given me structure in my life and I’ve got fit and I’ve met the most amazing friend in colleague.”

It left Joey Essex and Nile Wilson left to compete for the crown. Together with their partners they then performed the famous Bolero, which won Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean the gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, to decide the winner.

