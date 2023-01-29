ITV’s hit celebrity skating competition moved to RAF Bovingdon when it returned to screens in 2018.

Dancing On Ice is back on our screens for a fifteenth season, as celebrities once again take to the ice in the hopes of securing the coveted trophy.

The 2023 edition of ITV’s hit skating competition boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Towie’s Joey Essex. Season 15 officially kicked off on 14 January - and last Sunday (22 January), former footballer John Fashanu became to first celebrity to be eliminated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As fans settle in to watch all the glitz and glam unfold, many are curious about how the show works - including where the series is filmed. So here’s everything you need to know about the set location of Dancing On Ice, including whether the public can skate there.

Where is Dancing On Ice Filmed?

Dancing On Ice is filmed near Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, on a rink at RAF Bovindgon. This was specially constructed for the show when it returned to screens in 2018.

A number of other productions are also filmed at ITV Studios Bovingdon, including Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and The Masked Singer. Meanwhile, outside of the studios, the airfield has been a filming location for a series of blockbuster films - such as Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 1917, and Fast and Furious 6.

Previously, Dancing On Ice was filmed at the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire. It kept this filming location from its launch in 2006 until it was temporarily axed from the air in 2014.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during a photo call for Dancing On Ice 2023 at the ITV Studios, Bovingdon Airfield, in Hemel Hempstead. Credit: PA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the public ice skate there?

Unfortunately, the rink is not open to the public. It is reserved for Dancing On Ice rehearsals and live shows only.

However, many celebrities will rehearse during the week at rinks closest to where they live - so if you happen to be in the vicinity of any of this year’s lineup, you may be able to skate in the same ice rink where a duo has prepared their performance.

Can I watch the show live?

It is possible to get tickets to watch the show, although it is very difficult to do. SRO Audiences allocates the tickets - and you can apply via their website for a chance to be in the audience.

The company states on its website: “We try to be as fair as we can about issuing the tickets. Successful applicants are randomly selected from amongst those who apply. We aim to email tickets to the successful applicants as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are three types of tickets available: production tickets, which are allocated by the production company to friends and family of the team; priority tickets, which are for people who have a priority note from SRO; and regular tickets.

When is Dancing on Ice on TV?

The next episode of Dancing on Ice hits screens at 6:30pm on 29 January. Episodes will be broadcast each Sunday on ITV and its streaming service ITVX, with the series expected to last between eight and ten weeks.