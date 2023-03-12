Dancing on Ice final will take place on ITV on Sunday night

The highly anticipated final of Dancing on Ice will soon be skating onto our screens.

ITV’s popular reality show has been appointment viewing on Sunday nights for much of the start of 2023. However all good things must come to an end and the winner of the series will be confirmed today (12 March).

A number of big names strapped on their skates in a bid to be crowned the Dancing on Ice champion, including Joey Essex and Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. But only three celebrities are left in the competition.

The final will air on ITV 1 from 6.30pm and will be available on ITVX following the conclusion. It will last for around 90 minutes with the winner crowned before 8pm.

But what will the winner get? Here is all you need to know:

What prize does the Dancing on Ice winner get?

The Metro reports that the winner of Dancing on Ice will receieve a trophy. ITV has previously confirmed there is no cash prize.

Does the winner of Dancing on Ice get prize money?

There is no cash prize for winning Dancing on Ice. It is similar to other ITV reality shows like I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here which don’t pay out money to the winner - although the celebrities do receive a fee for appearing on the show.

Matt Hancock famously received hundreds of thousands of pounds to appear on I’m a Celebrity in 2022.

Who are the Dancing on Ice finalists for 2023?

Joey Essex, The Vivienne and Nile Wilson secured a place in the Dancing On Ice grand final following a dramatic double elimination as part of last week’s episode. The five remaining celebrities skated twice during Sunday’s (5 March) episode before a dreaded skate-off saw the judges unanimously vote to save reality star Essex, sending Mollie Gallagher and Siva Kaneswaran.

Olympian Wilson and Olivia Smart made history scoring the first 10 of the series before gaining a perfect score. The 27-year-old skated to ‘In My Blood’ by Shawn Mendes, which he chose because the lyrics conveyed his mental health journey after retirement from gymnastics.

Who else was in Dancing on Ice in 2023?

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Coronation Street actor Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki

Comedian Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Ex-footballer John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Hollyoaks actor Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and Olivia Smar

Who is the favourite to win?

Essex will need to score higher than the frontrunner, who has had the most points in the skating series so far after last week’s perfect score and has never found himself in the skate-off.

Wilson said his “body awareness” and “courage” from being an athlete might have helped him “accelerate” his progress in the skating world.

How can I watch it?