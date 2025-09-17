The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 winner has been revealed, with the champion admitting that they are “totally overwhelmed” by the result.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit BBC sewing competition drew to a close last night (September 16) and the winner of the 2025 series was chosen by judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

Three constants remained in the competition for the final - Caz, Orla, and Yasmin. They were tasked with creating a bias slip dress as part of their final challenge, as well as transforming sheer garments into a finale outfit, and producing a final Trompe l’oeil-winning outfit from scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a tough competition, the judges eventually made their decision on who would be crowned the 2025 - here’s everything you need to know.

The winner of The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 has been revealed. | BBC/Love Productions Ltd

Who won The Great British Sewing Bee?

Caz, 60, was revealed as the winner of this series after having impressed the judges throughout the show's run. She won Garment of the Week three times, during Design Icons Week, Korea Week, and Kids Week.

Speaking about her win, retiree Caz said: “I am totally overwhelmed and I still feel quite emotional about it all, it hasn’t quite sunk in. Of course my husband and family knew, but I only confided in one friend and one only, so it will be a surprise to a lot of people that know me. Even my parents didn’t know.

“I was thrilled to get my daughter Florence on the show as my model, she had the best day ever, she just absolutely loved it, so that was more important for me than anything else. As a family we don’t generally use the word proud, but I think on this occasion we will allow it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caz with the winning trophy, alongside Orla and Yasmin. | BBC/Love Productions Ltd

Caz has been sewing since the age of 11 and even created her own wedding dress 28 years ago. Her love of sewing began to wane but was reignited during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She added: “I have gone and won something, I never win anything. I didn’t think I would be able to do it, I remember after that very first catwalk I rang my husband saying I am literally in awe of these people.

“When I was a child I loved sewing and you have no fear as a child and you just sew anything. I think it’s really important to get that fun back, that’s why most of us sew, we sew for the sheer joy and the love of it, and I have got a lot of love for it. It’s truly, truly brilliant.”

Judges Patrick and Esme praised the sewing star, with Esme saying she was “really pleased” for Caz, adding that she “loved her final garment”. Patrick also praised Caz, saying: “Caz pulled it out of the bag in spectacular fashion with so much courage, so much flair, so much beautiful technique, it was amazing.”