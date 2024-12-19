Who won The Masked Singer Season 12 and when does Season 13 debut?
The final of The Masked Singer Season 12 in the US has taken place and Nick Lachey (who was the winner of Season 5, aka Piglet) opened the show with ‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.’ Nick Cannon, who is the host of the show, dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out presents to the judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora.
The finalists of The Masked Singer Season 12 were solo artist Wasp and trio the Buffalos. Wasp performed Whitney Houston’s ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight and Bruno Mar’s When I Was Your Man, whilst the Buffalos chose Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know as well as Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes.
Who won The Masked Singer Season 12
Buffalos were the winners of The Masked Season 12, and it was the first time in the history of The Masked Singer US’s nearly six year run that a group had won. The Buffalos were unveiled as Boyz II Men members Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman and judge Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg had correctly identified them before the band were revealed.
Who was the runner-up of The Masked Singer Season 12?
The runner-up of The Masked Singer Season 12 was the Wasp, who was unveiled as R&B singer Mario Dewar Barrett, better known as Mario. Rita Ora had correctly guessed that the Wasp was Mario before his identity was revealed, false guesses included the likes of Jason Derulo, Bruno Mars and Frank Ocean.
The Masked Singer Season 13 US is set to premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
