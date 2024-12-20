Netflix has confirmed the return of its spy thriller Black Doves for a second season, starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

The announcement comes after the first season won viewers with its gripping storyline and star-studded cast.

In the series, Oscar-nominated Knightley plays Helen Webb, a wife, mother, and spy who secretly leaks her politician husband's secrets to an intelligence organisation known as the Black Doves. The plot unfolds after her lover, Jason, is assassinated, leading Helen to team up with Sam Young, a charismatic assassin portrayed by Bafta-winning Whishaw. Together, they uncover a conspiracy linking London to a looming global crisis, all set against a Christmastime London backdrop.

A teaser released by Netflix on Friday hints at what’s to come. The clip shows Knightley and Whishaw meeting in a festive bar, exchanging a “Merry Christmas” and toasting with glasses of Champagne. “Here’s to Black Doves season one,” says Knightley, with Whishaw adding, “Don’t forget season two, darling.” The pair then unwrap mysterious parcels containing bullets, which they drop into their drinks, adding intrigue to the announcement.

The first season featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Sarah Lancashire as spymaster Reed, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji, Sam Troughton, Adam Silver, and Gabrielle Creevy. Knightley, who also serves as an executive producer, works alongside industry heavyweights such as Jane Featherstone (This Is Going To Hurt), Chris Fry (Giri/Haji), and creator-writer Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project).

Knightley, known for her roles in Pride & Prejudice and The Imitation Game, has earned acclaim for her performances in blockbuster hits like Pirates of the Caribbean and classics such as Atonement. Whishaw, a three-time Bafta winner, has received awards for This Is Going to Hurt, A Very English Scandal, and The Hollow Crown: Richard II.