BBC Second World War drama series World on Fire returns after four years tonight

Many of the main cast of the first season of BBC One drama World on Fire will reprise their roles when the second season lands today (16 July), and several new cast members will make their debut.

The sprawling wartime series views the devastating Second World War, which cost an estimated 70-80 million lives, through the perspectives of ordinary people who are just trying to get through it.

The series was created by Peter Bowker, who include Iraq war series Occupation, drama series, The A Word, and comedy film Marvellous.

As the drama returns this week, this is everything you need to know about World on Fire season 2:

World on Fire season 2

What is World on Fire season 2 about?

The first season of World on Fire followed a disparate group of people across Europe who were caught up in the turmoil of the Second World War, from its outbreak, through the defence of Poland, evacuation of British and French forces at Dunkirk, and the Battle of Britain.

The second season is set in 1940 and 1941 and will cover the Manchester Blitz, Harry’s continuing love triangle following his return from Dunkirk, and the beginning of the North African campaign.

The war in North Africa was viciously fought between allied and axis forces across the deserts of Libya and Egypt, and Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. The second season will not follow the entire North African campaign as the war continued in this theatre until May 1943.

Who is in the cast of World on Fire season 2?

Returning cast:

Lesley Manville as Robina Chase

Jonah Hauer-King as Harry Chase

Julia Brown as Lois Bennett

Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia Tomaszeski

Parker Sawyers as Albert Fallou

Blake Harrison as Stan

Ceallach Spellman as Joe

Yrsa Daley-Ward as Connie Knight

Mateusz Wieclawek as Grzegorz Tomaszeski

New cast:

Gregg Sulkin as David

Grace Chilton as Joyce

Mark Bonnar as James Danemere

Jonathan Harden as Captain Briggs

Eric Godon as Monsieur Berthaud

Ahad Raza Mir as Rajib

Posy Sterling as Eileen

Tahir Ashraf in an unnamed role

Sean Bean in season one of World on Fire

Why isn’t Sean Bean in World on Fire season 2?

Fans will notice that whilst Sean Bean’s character Douglas, a dedicated pacifist, survived the first season of World on Fire, he does not feature in season two.

Sadly, for fans of the series, his absence is explained in the opening episode, which establishes that Douglas was killed in his Manchester home when a bomb destroyed the property during the Blitz.

It’s not clear why Bean’s character was killed off, but scheduling conflicts and the length of time between seasons may have been a factor.

Bean is infamous for dying in films and TV shows - whether he’s playing Boromir in Lord of the Rings, Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones, or Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye, he always seems to bite the dust. Although his demise in World on Fire is unusual in that it takes place off-screen.

Is there a trailer for World on Fire season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is World on Fire season 2 on TV?

The second season of World on Fire will begin airing on BBC One on Sunday 16 July at 9pm. There are six episodes in the new series and they will be released at the same time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after they have first aired.

Where can you watch World on Fire season 1?