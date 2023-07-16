The second night of the Proms proved popular as a night of Northern Soul filled the Royal Albert Hall

Northern Soul is a musical genre which saw soul music from America adopted into the Northern England and Midlands club scenes in the 1960s and ‘70s. Cities from Birmingham to Manchester had their nightlife brought to life with tracks like those performed at the Proms last night.

Vocalists Vula Malinga, Frida Touray, Brendan Reilly, Nick Shirm, and Darrell Smith were bursting with energy as they performed some classic Northern Soul hits.

Among the songs performed at Prom 2 were You’re Gonna Make Me Love You, Open the Door to Your Heart, It Really Hurts Me Girl, Hold Back the Night, Time Will Pass You By, and Just Like the Weather.

For many, the Northern Soul prom reignited a love for the genre among many listeners, and for some it was the first proper introduction to that style of soul. For those who want to get deeper into the world of Northern Soul, here are 10 of the best tracks to listen to now:

Vula Malinga performed at the second night of the Proms, Northern Soul

Landslide - Tony Clarke

Clarke's velvet vocals glide over Landslide’s heartfelt lyrics - the track is accompanied by a beautiful orchestration that enhances its emotional depth. The haunting melody and poignant storytelling make Landslide a soul gem that stands the test of time.

It Really Hurts Me Girl - The Carstairs

This captivating masterpiece blends soulful melodies with heartfelt lyrics. With mesmerising vocals and an enchanting rhythm, It Really Hurts Me Girl is a poignant track that resonates long after it ends.

Soul Time - Shirley Ellis

Soul Time is one of Ellis’ most infectious and exhilarating anthems, embodying the spirit of the soul genre. The powerful vocals, coupled with the vibrant brass section create an irresistible energy that compels you to dance along.

Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) - Frank Wilson

This gem from Frank Wilson radiates with pure soul - the smooth vocals, upbeat tempo and lively orchestration, create an irresistible groove. Sitting somewhere between Motown and Northern Soul, the track remains a classic joyous anthem that drives you to the dance floor.

The Flirtations perform in 1970

Nothing But a Heartache - The Flirtations

Nothing But a Heartache is a masterclass in emotive songwriting accompanied by the powerful voices of the Flirtations trio. It’s a raw and authentic tune that packs a punch, but still has that irresistible beat that makes the genre what it is.

Out on the Floor - Dobie Gray

Dobie Gray’s electrifying soul anthem gets you from the first beat. There’s a driving rhythm, energetic horns, and a passionate vocal performance which ignites a sense of freedom and joy. An absolute must for any Northern Soul playlist.

Give Me Just a Little More Time - Chairmen of the Board

One of the best known Northern Soul records, Give Me Just a Little More Time, is brimming with charm, rhythm and catchy melodies. The song’s message of hope resonates deeply, and the beat makes this a true dance anthem.

The Night - Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

The Night is a dazzling showcase of Valli's unmatched vocal prowess and charisma. This disco-infused anthem is filled with energy, catchy melodies, and a beat that instantly hooks you. It's a timeless track that embodies the spirit of disco and leaves you wanting more.

I Can’t Help Myself - The Four Tops

Another track that is just as much Motown as it is Northern Soul - The Four Tops deliver impeccable harmonies and a brilliant melody that raises the bar. The lyrics express a sweet and relatable devotion, making the track an enduring classic.

The Snake - Al Wilson

