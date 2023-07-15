Telling news your way
BBC Proms Northern Soul: what songs will be performed at Prom 2, who are the singers, what time is it on?

The second night of The Proms features a string of Northern Soul performances spanning generations

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago

The Proms returned last night with spectacular performances from the BBC Symphony Chorus, Orchestra, and Singers who played some Nordic classics including Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Sibelius’s Finlandia.

Despite the brief intervention of Just Stop Oil protesters, the night was a roaring success for the BBC which has been plagued with its own issues in recent weeks. Tonight, The Proms is back with something completely different - an evening of Northern Soul at the Royal Albert Hall.

Curated by Merseyside born DJ and presenter Stuart Maconie, the second night of the proms will get listeners on their feet. The performances are a powerful celebration of British club culture that swept across the north of the country in the 1960s and ‘70s.

Northern Soul, heavily inspired by American soul music, grew out of the Mod scene in the Midlands and Northern England - it came out of iconic clubs like Manchester’s Twisted Wheel, long since closed down. Factory workers and labourers would head out to clubs for all-night dances to punchy Northern Soul tracks.

The Prom features new orchestral arrangements by Joe Duddell and Fiona Brice, and features a twist on traditional Northern Soul music, as the tunes will be performed with a full concert orchestra.

What songs will be performed at Prom 2: Northern Soul?

Some of the tracks being performed tonight include:

  • You’re Gonna Make Me Love You (Kendra Spotswood)
  • Open the Door to Your Heart (Darrell Banks)
  • It Really Hurts Me Girl (The Carstairs)
  • Hold Back the Night (The Trammps)
  • Time Will Pass You By (Tobi Lark)
  • Just Like the Weather (Nolan Chance)
Vula Malinga will perform at the second night of the PromsVula Malinga will perform at the second night of the Proms
Vula Malinga will perform at the second night of the Proms

Who are the performers at Prom 2: Northern Soul?

The Northern Soul vocalists are: 

  • Vula Malinga
  • Frida Touray
  • Brendan Reilly
  • Nick Shirm
  • Darrell Smith

They will be joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra, which is made up of around 50 players. The performance will be conducted by Edwin Outwater.

What time is BBC Prom 2: Northern Soul?

The second night of the Proms, Northern Soul, will begin at 8pm on Saturday 15 July and will end around 10pm. 

The performance will not be televised, but will be available to listen to on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 3. Check our BBC Proms 2023 full programme for timings of all the performances. 

