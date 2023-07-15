Huw Edwards was scheduled to present two of this year’s Proms concerts prior to his BBC suspension

Huw Edwards was due to make his return to the Proms after more than a decade’s absence this year, but that seems to have changed now that the star presenter has been suspended by the broadcaster pending an investigation.

Edwards’ was prevented from taking part in his last scheduled BBC appearance - he was slated to join Katya Adler on The One Show on 6 July to promote the Proms. In the end he didn’t appear on the show and on 9 July the BBC announced that they had suspended the newsreader.

Although the Metropolitan police found no evidence of criminality, the BBC is continuing an investigation into Edwards over claims first reported by The Sun that an unnamed BBC presenter (later revealed to be Edwards) had paid a teenager for explicit photos.

After days of speculation, in which Nicky Campbell, Rylan Clark, Gary Lineker and other top BBC presenters felt forced to distance themselves from the allegations, Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, named him as the suspended presenter.

Flind also said in a statement that Edwards was receiving in-patient hospital care following a ‘serious’ mental health episode. The news has led to speculation over who will replace Edwards as the BBC News at 10 presenter, a role he has held since 2003.

There is now also a question mark over Huw’s upcoming role as a presenter for BBC Proms, as he is not expected to return to the BBC before the concerts take place.

Huw Edwards is not expected to present BBC Proms following his suspension

Which Proms was Huw Edwards supposed to present?

Huw Edwards was due to present two of this year’s Proms concerts. The first was set to be Prom 12, Beethoven’s Choral Symphony performed by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and new Chief Conductor Ryan Wigglesworth. This concert will take place at 7.30pm on Sunday 23 July.

Edwards was also set to present Prom 30, Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto, performed by Sinfonia of London, with conductor John Wilson and pianist Benjamin Grosvenor. Prom 30 will be performed at 7.30pm on Sunday 6 August.

Huw Edwards did not appear alongside possible Poms replacement Katya Adler on The One Show on 6 July

Speaking of his role in the Proms after it had been announced earlier this year, Edwards said: “A Welsh person loving music is hardly news. But my love of music started at a very young age with piano lessons and I never looked back.

“To have the opportunity of introducing an incredible programme including the world-famous hymn to unity that is Beethoven’s Ode To Joy, performed by some of the best in the business – this is something I really look forward to.”

Who is replacing Huw Edwards on BBC Proms?

As Edwards was scheduled to present the Proms in less than 10 days, and he is currently suspended by the BBC and having in-treatment care for a mental health episode, it’s fair to assume that he will be replaced on the day.

The BBC has not yet confirmed if and who will replace Edwards, but one top contender is Katya Adler, who was announced as a host alongside Huw, and appeared on the episode of The One Show that he was absent from.

Adler is already slated to present Prom 5, Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, and Prom 7, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and conducted by Tadaaki Otaka.