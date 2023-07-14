The Welshman's future at the broadcaster is up in the air after he was named as the suspended BBC presenter

Huw Edwards' position as the face of BBC's news programming is up in the air after he was named as the suspended presenter at the centre of a scandal involving a teenager - leaving many to speculate who the British broadcaster would choose to take over in the event of his departure.

This week, the BBC confirmed it had suspended one of its male stars and contacted the police over allegations that he had paid a vulnerable teenager more than £30,000 for sexual content. Further allegations continued to surface, with The Sun also reporting the presenter broke Covid-19 lockdown rules to meet a 23-year-old in February 2021.

The identity of the unknown presenter was later confirmed to be Huw Edwards on Wednesday (12 July) after his wife, Vicky Flind, posted the following statement: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

Huw Edwards and Vicky Flind share five children together - Credit: Getty

She added that Edwards is "suffering from serious mental health issues" and that he has been treated for severe depression in recent years, adding: "The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

“To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Now further allegations have surfaced from Edwards' fellow BBC colleagues, with Newsnight staff reporting that they had received inappropriate messages from the famed newsreader, with one current member of staff explaining how his texts often left them feeling uncomfortable and awkward. The messages were reportedly suggestive and flirtatious in nature, signed off with kisses.

According to reports, pending the findings of the BBC's internal investigation, Huw Edwards' days are numbered at BBC News at 10 and bosses have already put plans together to replace him in the event of his exit. Here is everything you need to know about the favourites to take the hot seat.

The candidates to replace Huw Edwards

The three favourites to take over from Huw Edwards on BBC News at 10 - Credit: BBC

Fiona Bruce

Having been at the BBC for 34 years since initially joining as a researcher on Panorama, Fiona Bruce has cemented herself as one of the broadcaster's most-loved presenters. With a huge backlog of hosting experience, at the forefront of shows like Question Time, Crimewatch and Antiques Roadshow, there is no surprise that she is one of the frontrunners to take over from Huw Edwards as the star of BBC News at 10.

Clive Myrie

According to insiders at the BBC, Clive Myrie is tipped as the favourite to replace Huw Edwards on the late-night news program. The 58-year-old, who first joined the British broadcaster in 1987 as a trainee local radio reporter, is the host of long-running quiz shows Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind.

He is labelled as the most-likely candidate too simply because he already presents on BBC News at 10 on Fridays and acts as Edwards' understudy, previously filling in whenever the Welshman was absent.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Clive Myrie is in the frame for that. He is clearly a star that has risen."

Sophie Raworth