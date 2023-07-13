In the wake of the official announcement that the BBC presenter at the centre of the recent 'explicit pictures' scandal is Huw Edwards, viewers have been left up in arms as to what steps the British broadcaster and famed presenter will take next.

The BBC confirmed on Sunday (9 July) that one of its male stars has been suspended after allegations of paying a vulnerable teenager over £30,000 for sexual content were reported by The Sun. The tabloid newspaper has also gone on to report further accusations, such as Edwards sending threatening messages and breaking Covid-19 lockdown in February 2021 to meet a 23-year-old.

Then after plenty of speculation, which led to stars such as Rylan Clarke and Gary Lineker having to speak out publicly to distance themselves from the claims, Edwards' longtime wife Vicky Flind took it upon herself to confirm his identity on Wednesday (12 July), writing: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children."

Huw Edwards has been named as the BBC presenter at the centre of the scandal - Credit: Getty

She added that Edwards is "suffering from serious mental health issues" and that he has been treated for severe depression in recent years, continuing: "The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Following the official confirmation, further allegations have surfaced with Newsnight reporting that Huw Edwards has allegedly been sending inappropriate messages to BBC employees, with one current member of staff explaining how the host's texts often left them feeling uncomfortable and awkward. The messages were reportedly suggestive and flirtatious in nature, signed off with kisses.

But what is going to happen next with Huw Edwards? Here is everything you need to know.

Has Huw Edwards resigned or lost his job at the BBC?

Sophie Raworth mistakenly said Huw Edwards resigned on Wednesday's BBC News at Six - Credit: BBC

Viewers were left confused as to whether or not Huw Edwards had left his role at the BBC when BBC News at Six host Sophie Raworth said during the 6pm update on Wednesday (12 July) that the Welshman was to resign. Yet moments later she clarified the comment and reiterated that he was still at the British broadcaster.

At the time of publication, Huw Edwards is still at the BBC and is seeing out his suspension, which is ongoing.

What has the BBC said?

Following confirmation from the Met Police that no criminal offence has been committed by Huw Edwards, the BBC issued a statement to reveal that it will now restart its internal investigation into the matter.

