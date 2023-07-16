Telling news your way
BBC Proms The Four Seasons: Prom 4 musicians and performances, what time is it on - can you watch on TV?

Tonight at BBC Proms Katie Derham presents as Finnish conductor Pekka Kuusisto leads performances inspired by the natural world

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago

The Proms has already amazed audiences, with an astounding opening night, featuring a minor interruption by Just Stop Oil, on Friday, followed by a high energy evening of Northern Soul yesterday, and a beautiful piano recital this morning.

But there is lots more to come in the eight week classical music concert series performed from the Royal Albert Hall

Tonight will see some of the world’s most iconic classical music pieces be performed, as works by Beethoven and Vivaldi are brought to life by electrifying violinist and conductor Pekka Kuusisto.

The performances will also be interspersed with folk performances from Kuusisto and player of the medieval cittern, Ale Carr. The performances are partly inspired by the natural world, and feature an impressive German chamber orchestra.  

BBC newsreader Katie Derham, who first presented the Proms back in 2010, returns to cover Prom 4 tonight - this is everything you need to know about tonight and BBC Proms, including how to watch it on TV.

German chamber orchestra Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen will perform at Prom 4 tonight

Which pieces will be performed at BBC Prom 4: The Four Seasons?

  • Birds of Paradise 8’ (Andrea Tarrodi)
  • Symphony No. 1 in C major 26’ (Beethoven)
  • The Four Seasons 55’ (Vivaldi)
  • Folk music improvisations (Ale Carr and Pekka Kuusisto) 
Katie Derham presents Prom 4: The Four Seasons

Who are the BBC Prom 4: The Four Seasons musicians?

  • Pekka Kuusisto - violinist and conductor
  • Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen - German chamber orchestra
  • Ale Carr - cittern player

What time is BBC Prom 4: The Four Seasons on TV?

Prom 4 will take place on the third night of the Proms, as Prom 3, Benjamin Grosvenor Piano Recital, was performed on the morning of day three. The performance will be broadcast on BBC Four at 8pm on Sunday 16 July, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after it is first broadcast.

A special documentary, Vivaldi unmasked, about the Venetian composer who is celebrated in this Prom, will air just before, at 7pm on BBC Four.

Prom 4 will also be available to listen to on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 3. Check our BBC Proms 2023 full programme for timings of all the performances. 

