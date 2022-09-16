5 Seconds of Summer at Royal Albert Hall: London concert tickets, setlist, start time, resale tickets, support
Australian pop band are playing a show at the famous Royal Albert Hall
5 Seconds of Summer are playing a one off show in London next week.
The pop band will play a “unique” one-night only album release show at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington.
It comes as the band prepare to release their fifth album 5SOS next Friday (23 September).
5 Seconds of Summer’s current tour is called the Take My Hand Tour.
The band played a run of shows in the UK in April 2022, including a date at the OVO Arena in Wembley.
Here is all you need to know:
When is the 5 Seconds of Summer concert at Royal Albert Hall?
The pop band will play an album release show at the famous London venue on Thursday 22 September.
It comes the night before 5 Seconds of Summer’s fifth album 5SOS is released next Friday.
Royal Albert Hall describe the concert as a “unique one-night-only album release show”.
The concert is named: The Feeling of Falling Upwards.
The band will be performing tracks from 5SOS with live orchestra.
What time does the concert start?
5 Seconds of Summer are scheduled to appear on stage at approximately 8.35pm on Thursday.
The restaurants and bars at Royal Albert Hall will open at 5.30pm.
Boxes will open at 6.30pm and the auditorium will open at 6.45pm.
A support act will perform from 7.30pm until 8.10pm.
What time will the concert end?
Royal Albert Hall say that the approximate end time for the 5 Seconds of Summer concert on 22 September is 10.30pm.
The band are due on stage at 8.35pm, meaning it will last around two hours.
Can you get tickets for the 5 Seconds of Summer concert?
Ticketmaster shows “limited availabilty” for tickets on its website - and the ticket page itself shows “no results available”.
Royal Albert Hall advises: “Please use Twickets, the ethical ticket resale marketplace, to buy and sell spare tickets at the original price paid or less.”
Who is the support act?
Sean Smith (DJ) is the opening act for the Royal Albert Hall concert.
He is due to perform from 7.30pm until 8.10pm after which there will be an interval before 5 Seconds of Summer.
What is the potential setlist for Royal Albert Hall?
5 Seconds of Summer’s Take Me Hand World Tour has been ongoing since April 2022.
It started in Dublin, Ireland, before a run of shows in the UK.
The band has been performing a consistent setlist throughout the world tour.
However The Feeling of Falling Upwards concert at Royal Albert Hall is described as a “unique” show and will see the band perform tracks from the upcoming 5SOS album as well as hits from their catalogue with a live orchestra.
The track list for 5SOS is:
- Complete Mess
- Easy for You to Say
- Bad Omens
- Me Myself & I
- Take My Hand (Joshua Tree version)
- Carousel
- Older (feat. Sierra Deaton)
- Haze
- You Don’t Go to Parties
- Blender
- Caramel
- Best Friends
- Bleach
- Red Line
The tour setlist for Take My Hand World Tour has been:
- No Shame
- Easier
- More
- Want You Back
- Disconnected
- Take My Hand
- Red Desert
- Talk Fast
- Beside You
- Waste the Night
- Complete Mess
- Lover of Mine
- Who Do You Love
- Wildflower
- Best Years
- Easy for You to Say
- If Walls Could Talk
- Old Me
- Amnesia
- 2011
- Castaway
- She Looks So Perfect
- Teeth
- Jet Black Heart
Encore
- Ghost of You
- Youngblood
Other important information
This event is not recommended for children under 5.
All customers aged 14 years or below must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.
The Arena for this event will be fully seated.
The ticket limit for this event is 4 per booking.