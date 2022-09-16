Australian pop band are playing a show at the famous Royal Albert Hall

5 Seconds of Summer are playing a one off show in London next week.

The pop band will play a “unique” one-night only album release show at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington.

It comes as the band prepare to release their fifth album 5SOS next Friday (23 September).

5 Seconds of Summer’s current tour is called the Take My Hand Tour.

The band played a run of shows in the UK in April 2022, including a date at the OVO Arena in Wembley.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the 5 Seconds of Summer concert at Royal Albert Hall?

The pop band will play an album release show at the famous London venue on Thursday 22 September.

It comes the night before 5 Seconds of Summer’s fifth album 5SOS is released next Friday.

Royal Albert Hall describe the concert as a “unique one-night-only album release show”.

The concert is named: The Feeling of Falling Upwards.

The band will be performing tracks from 5SOS with live orchestra.

What time does the concert start?

5 Seconds of Summer are scheduled to appear on stage at approximately 8.35pm on Thursday.

The restaurants and bars at Royal Albert Hall will open at 5.30pm.

Boxes will open at 6.30pm and the auditorium will open at 6.45pm.

A support act will perform from 7.30pm until 8.10pm.

What time will the concert end?

Royal Albert Hall say that the approximate end time for the 5 Seconds of Summer concert on 22 September is 10.30pm.

The band are due on stage at 8.35pm, meaning it will last around two hours.

Can you get tickets for the 5 Seconds of Summer concert?

Ticketmaster shows “limited availabilty” for tickets on its website - and the ticket page itself shows “no results available”.

Royal Albert Hall advises: “Please use Twickets, the ethical ticket resale marketplace, to buy and sell spare tickets at the original price paid or less.”

Who is the support act?

Sean Smith (DJ) is the opening act for the Royal Albert Hall concert.

He is due to perform from 7.30pm until 8.10pm after which there will be an interval before 5 Seconds of Summer.

What is the potential setlist for Royal Albert Hall?

5 Seconds of Summer’s Take Me Hand World Tour has been ongoing since April 2022.

It started in Dublin, Ireland, before a run of shows in the UK.

The band has been performing a consistent setlist throughout the world tour.

However The Feeling of Falling Upwards concert at Royal Albert Hall is described as a “unique” show and will see the band perform tracks from the upcoming 5SOS album as well as hits from their catalogue with a live orchestra.

The track list for 5SOS is:

Complete Mess

Easy for You to Say

Bad Omens

Me Myself & I

Take My Hand (Joshua Tree version)

Carousel

Older (feat. Sierra Deaton)

Haze

You Don’t Go to Parties

Blender

Caramel

Best Friends

Bleach

Red Line

The tour setlist for Take My Hand World Tour has been:

No Shame

Easier

More

Want You Back

Disconnected

Take My Hand

Red Desert

Talk Fast

Beside You

Waste the Night

Complete Mess

Lover of Mine

Who Do You Love

Wildflower

Best Years

Easy for You to Say

If Walls Could Talk

Old Me

Amnesia

2011

Castaway

She Looks So Perfect

Teeth

Jet Black Heart

Encore

Ghost of You

Youngblood

Other important information

This event is not recommended for children under 5.

All customers aged 14 years or below must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

The Arena for this event will be fully seated.