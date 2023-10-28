WWE Crown Jewel 2023 (Credit: WWE)

The WWE’s annual trip to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their exclusive Premium Live Event, WWE Crown Jewel 2023, is one week away and as usual, the company have pulled out all the stops for the international event. On top of appearances from influencer Logan Paul and the return of Bianca Belair, it might be the start of a swansong for a once polarising, now beloved sports entertainer.

The boos and choruses of ‘John Cena Sucks’ have finally made way for a genuine appreciation of one of the WWE’s greatest entertainments to have graced the squared circle. Perhaps we as wrestling fans know that with the SAG-AFTRA strikes coming to an end sooner rather than later, we won’t get a full-time John Cena on our screens. He is set to take on the enforcer of Roman Reign’s Bloodline stable, Solo Sikoa, in what could be the start of a farewell tour as Hollywood beckons the Professor of Thuganomics once again.

Logan Paul is also making his return to the WWE and has sided with one of the hottest heels (bad guys) in the company as of late, ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio. Though Paul continues to gain fans with his pure athleticism in the ring, teaming him up with the ‘moaning problem child’ of Rey Mysterio ahead of a scheduled WWE United States Championship bout at the event seems to have helped the influencer-turned-boxing-and-wrestling-athlete achieve that level of heel heat (boos) that mainstream audiences are already familiar in issuing the former Vine star with.

Speaking of The Judgement Day contingent, Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women’s World Championship against four other competitors at the event, with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Raquel Rodriguez all vying for the title in a first-pinfall-wins affair where Ripley doesn’t even require pinning to lose her championship. Iyo Sky on the Smackdown brand will also be defending her Women’s title against a returning Bianca Belair, while Cody Rhodes faces off against ‘Senor Money in the Bank,’ The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest.

After his meteoric rise in 2023, LA Knight finally gets a chance to dance at the top of the card (be part of the main event picture), as the hottest name in sports entertainment today faces off against the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Though many wrestling fans are sure that Knight will take the pinfall loss, to have Knight even work a programme with the current “big bad” of the WWE is a testament to how far he’s come, and maybe how much stock the company have in a man who has had crowds in the palm of his hand for a number of months now. Yeah!

What matches have been announced so far for WWE Crown Jewel?

As always with wrestling shows, the card is subject to change. Nonetheless, the current matches have been booked for WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. LA Knight

WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

How can I watch WWE Crown Jewel in the United Kingdom?

