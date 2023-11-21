WWE Raw results for November 20 2023 | A fifth WarGames team member for Cody from out of nowhere
Randy Orton is set to become the fifth team member for Team Cody and new number-one tag contenders in the final RAW before Survivor Series
In a shocking turn of events on November 20, 2023, Raw witnessed a strategic move by Drew McIntyre as he explained his interference in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match involving Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. McIntyre revealed his intention to join forces with The Judgment Day for the upcoming WarGames Match, creating a ripple effect that forced their Survivor Series opponents to scramble for a fifth member.
The night concluded with a major revelation from Cody Rhodes, who announced Randy Orton's return to WWE for the WarGames Match. This revelation came moments after Drew McIntyre gained the WarGames Advantage by defeating Jey Uso in a crucial showdown. However, McIntyre's post-match attack on Uso was met with a brutal chair assault from Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn, setting the stage for an electrifying WarGames showdown with Orton's return to the fray.
The night featured intense in-ring action, highlighted by a clash between Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite battling through a back injury, Rodriguez's valiant efforts were in vain as Jax emerged victorious with the Annihilator off the ropes. Another notable encounter saw Becky Lynch overcoming Xia Li's formidable spinning kick, countering it with a manoeuvre outside the ring before securing the win with the Manhandle Slam.
Post-matches, chaos ensued as Damage CTRL, making a surprise appearance, initiated a pre-WarGames brawl with Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The disruption continued in the Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser match when Giovanni Vinci's interference cost Kaiser the victory, showcasing the ongoing tensions within the WWE.
There was also a significant development in the women's division unfolded as Tegan Nox and Natalya secured their position as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contenders. This was achieved in a Fatal 4-Way Match where Maxxine Dupri's dominance was abruptly halted by Nox, earning them a future shot against champions Piper Niven & Chelsea Green.
- Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez
- Becky Lynch def. Xia Li
- Johnny Gargano def. Ludwig Kaiser
- Tegan Nox and Ivy Nile win Tag Team Fatal Four Way
- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Chad Gable
- Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso
Where can I watch WWE Raw in the United Kingdom?
TNT Sports is the official home of the WWE on TV in the United Kingdom, with episodes of WWE NXT, WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown available to catch up on demand.