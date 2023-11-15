The latest episode of NXT has left many questioning why members of Chase U have turned their back on their tutor, Andre Chase.

What next for Chase U - now without the NXT Tag Team Championship and a group of students leaving the crowd during the match involving their 'teacher,' Andre Chase? (Credit:WWE)

The road to NXT’s next premium live event, Deadline, looks to be taking shape after last night’s episode of WWE NXT, and it would appear at one of the WWE’s most hated heels (bad guys), Dominik Mysterio, is antagonising the former NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee - possibly leading to an encounter between the two?

In a highly anticipated showdown, Baron Corbin faced off against the returning Lee, but the match took a dramatic turn when NXT North American Champion Mysterio interfered, giving Corbin the opening he needed. Capitalising on the distraction, Corbin executed a devastating End of Days, securing a statement victory in his quest to "burn the ships."

That didn’t sit well with current NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov, and a melee after the bout saw Corbin land his End of Days on Dragunov while the champ attempted his finisher, Torpedo Moscau. That only angered the champion, who laid out the challenge to Corbin to defeat him at NXT Deadline for the NXT title.

All is not well with Andre Chase and his students at Chase U: Tony D’Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, collectively known as The Family, faced off against Chase U for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Despite Jacy Jayne attempting to interfere, a distracted Andre Chase declined her help as his ‘students’ were seen leaving the venue. Seizing the opportunity, Tony D & Stacks executed the Bada Bing Bada Boom, reclaiming the NXT Tag Team Titles just weeks after losing them to Chase U at Halloween Havoc - but why has Chase’s students turned their back on him?

A backstage encounter between Gigi Dolin and Arianna Grace led to an impromptu match in the ring, with Dolin dominating the bout, displaying her in-ring prowess. Despite Arianna Grace's attempt to steal a victory using the ropes for leverage, the referee caught the infraction. Dolin capitalized on the opportunity, unleashing an incredible twisting slam to claim victory. Fight Night also came to NXT as Butch and Ridge Holland, collectively known as the Brawling Brutes, clashed with OTM in a hard-hitting affair. All four Superstars showcased a brawling mentality, but in the end, it was the Brutes who emerged victorious, standing tall after a gruelling encounter.

Trick Williams officially punched his ticket to NXT Deadline by defeating Joe Coffey in a hard-fought Iron Survivor Qualifying Match. Backed up by Gallus, Coffey seemed to have the upper hand, but the reunion of Trick Melo Gang, with Carmelo Hayes in Trick's corner, inspired Trick Williams to secure the crucial victory, while the second Iron Survivor Qualifying Match saw Lash Legend square off against Roxanne Perez. Despite the official ejecting Meta-Four companions from ringside, Kiana James intervened, turning the tide in Legend's favour. Lash Legend secured the win, earning a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

WWE NXT results for November 14 2023

Baron Corbin defeated Wes Lee

Gigi Dolin defeated Arianna Grace

Brawling Brutes defeated OTM

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Trick Williams defeated Joe Coffey

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match: Lash Legend defeated Rozanne Perez

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Family defeated Chase U © to become the new champions

Where can I watch WWE NXT in the United Kingdom?

