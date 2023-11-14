After weeks of getting into the ears of many a sports entertainer, Rhea Ripley’s managed to find a fifth member for The Judgement Day’s WarGames team.

Drew McIntyre costs Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes a chance at the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship and cements his place alongside The Judgement Day ahead of WarGames (Credit: WWE)

The teams for the upcoming WarGames event at Survivor Series 2023 look to almost be complete, with The Judgement Day recruiting their fifth and final member ahead of the twin-cage chaos set to unfold at the next Premium Live Event. It looks like one WWE superstar might have paid more attention to the Machiavellian words of Rhea Ripley - is this the start of a full-blown heel turn for said wrestler?

In the main event of the evening, Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against former holders Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. As with most The Judgement Day matches, interferences and shenanigans were afoot - but it was the involvement of Drew McIntyre, rightfully sceptical that everyone suddenly has forgiven Jey Uso despite years of tormenting the WWE as a member of The Bloodline, that proved decisive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claymore kicking Uso, leading to The Judgement Day retaining their titles, McIntyre walked back up the ramp to greet Rhea Ripley, shaking her hand and cementing The Scottish Psychopath’s alignment with The Judgement Day. But who is the leader of the group?

That was a question Cody Rhodes posed at the start of the show; with Rhea Ripley absent, who was giving the orders as The Judgement Day marched down to the ring to confront their four confirmed opponents in the WarGames match - Rhodes, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. The mind games from Rhodes seemed to have an effect on ‘Senor Money in the Bank,’ Damian Priest - who after losing his cool stated that he was the leader of The Judgement Day. Queue some side glances from the rest of the group that, of course, Priest didn’t notice. Why would he - this is sports entertainment after all?

WWE Raw results for October 13 2023