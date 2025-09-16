Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has given an indication about whether she and her ex-husband Clive will get back together.

Amanda, 51, found fame through social media as The Yorkshire Shepherdess and then through television series documenting her life in the Dales with Clive and their nine children.

Our Yorkshire Farm started on Channel Five in 2018, although has now ended. However, since it concluded and Amanda and Clive split, up the pair are now shooting Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids for More4. Amanda moved a mile down the road as part of the separation, while Clive remained at Ravenseat.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen talked about whether she can be reconciled to ex-husband Clive | PA

Our Farm Next Door has been commissioned for a third and fourth series. The new series shows them getting to work on their huge interiors project, including the installation of plumbing and running water. The family are working together on the renovation of Anty John's, a nearby derelict farmhouse.

Speaking about the recommissioning, Amanda said: “I am beyond delighted that we have been given the opportunity to showcase this unique and beautiful part of our British countryside, and for people to join us on our exciting journey through the restoration of our farm next door.

“We’re grateful for Channel 4’s support and the effort and utter dedication of the film crew who have had to work in challenging weather conditions, coupled with the unimaginable chaos of both children and animals. This is a programme that I am seriously proud of.”

Despite the television collaboration, Amanda has ruled out the chance of she and Clive getting back together, confirming that their relationship is over.

She told Hello magazine: "What am I supposed to say, 'We get on like a house on fire'? Well, if we did, we wouldn't want to separate, would we?. He's still the same annoying old Clive that he always was. I've seen him just now, and he's still annoying - I annoy him, and he annoys me.”

She ruled out a full split, saying: “"I mean, how would we even divide that up? I mean, it's just not even happening. Who would get custody of all the sheep and the dogs and the horses, and who would want custody? It's tricky when businesses and families are so intertwined. Then, there must be a compromise on both sides. It's my day-to-day life, and that is our situation, and you just have to make it work."

Amanda and Clive’s children are Raven, 24, Reuben, 18, Miles, 15 Edith, Violet, 14, Sidney, 13 Annas, 10, Clemmie, nine, and Nancy, eight.

Clive admitted that it had been "a strange few years" for them, adding: "We are now in a place where although we are not actually together, we are still in business together, we still have these kids together. It's a crazy situation but it isn't - it's the most sensible thing for everybody to do," he said.

Amanda has just released a book, Christmas Tales from the Farm, and will be touring the north of England in November and December. Tickets are available here.