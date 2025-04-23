Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Penn Badgley returns as everyone’s favourite serial killer Joe Goldberg in the new series of You.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit Netflix series returns to the platform this week, with fans eager to watch as stalker-turned serial killer Joe Goldberg returns to New York City, this time with wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie).

Fans watched the closing moments of season four as the couple returned to the Big Apple, attempting to rehabilitate Joe’s reputation and ingratiate him into Kate’s world of high society. Season five will see more of the same, but some of Joe’s dark desires surface when he returns to his old stomping ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penn Badgley returns as stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg in season five of You on Netflix. | CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

What time is You season five released on Netflix in the UK?

You season five will be available on Netflix in the UK from 8am on Thursday, April 24. All 10 episodes will be released at the same time, meaning that you can binge the series if you want to avoid spoilers.

Season one to four of the show is also available on Netflix if you want to catch up with You before diving into season five.

Is You season five the show’s final season?

Joe (Penn Badgely) and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) return for You season five. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Netflix confirmed before season five’s release that it would be the last installment of Joe Goldberg’s anti-hero story. Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum platform, co-showrunner and executive producer Michael Foley: “We always said that we would stop after five and [that], in a perfect world, we would bring Joe back home to New York.

“We loved the idea of things coming full circle for him. We’re excited by the fact that Joe came home as such a different person than [who] we saw in Season 1. At the core of our final story for Joe is this dichotomy of the old and the new.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Penn Badgley added: “Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant. And this season, I think somehow coming back to where it started allowed for it to just become grounded in the way that it needs to also have this kind of spectacular finish.”