Netflix has not yet confirmed if it is renewing the series for a fifth season

Penn Badgley is back on our screens for part 2 of season 4 of Netflix’s dark thriller You. This time Joe Goldberg has swapped the comfy suburbs of Los Angeles for London, where he is pretending to be university professor Jonathan Moore.

Season 4 has seen the tables turn on Goldberg who is being tormented by the “eat the rich” killer who is picking off London’s wealthy elite who just happen to be the crowd Joe is rubbing shoulders with. The explosive part 1 finale saw him play detective, in a desperate bid to unveil the killer, before it’s too late.

Following the part 1 finale fans were given a taster of what to expect in the upcoming second part of the season, which gave us a glimpse of Joe’s wife, Love Quinn in his infamous glass box, leaving fans speculating that she was still alive. So, just what happens in You season 4 part 2 and will there be a season 5? Here’s everything you need to know.

*Warning this article contains major spoilers for You season 4 part 2

Will there a You season 5?

Goldberg’s European holiday may be over, but does that mean it’s the last we’ll see of him? Netflix has not yet officially renewed the dark thriller for a fifth season, with news expected in the weeks following season 4 part 2’s release after viewing figures have been confirmed.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 4 part 2 (Photo: Netflix)

Speaking to Zavvi, Badgley hinted that if there was a season 5 it would give fans a “beautiful conclusion”. He said: “Where I want him to go should he continue and what I want to happen is, I actually think, what the showrunners are planning to happen.

“So I can’t tell you, unfortunately,” he added: “But I can tell you that, should there be a season 5, I think it will bring it all to a really, really satisfying and beautiful conclusion.”

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, You showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble explained: “It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground”.

She added: “When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story.”

What happened in You season 4 part 2 finale?

Part 2 of season 4 has so many twists and turns it’ll leave you dizzy. Goldberg vowed to catch Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers) who he uncovered as the “eat the rich” killer in part 1 and is putting distance between him and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) so he can dedicate his time fully to stalking and plotting.

However, her father Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear) throws a spanner in the works when he asks Joe to kill Montrose, otherwise he’ll reveal his true identity. Goldberg does this, but much to his shock and horror, realises Montrose doesn’t recognise him.

This shock twist reveals that the Montrose who has been terrorising Goldberg and London’s wealthy elite is actually a figment of Joe’s imagination and is the embodiment of his dark side.

What makes matters even worse, is that this dark side of his personality didn’t let Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) go, she’s actually locked in a basement in the infamous glass box, but Joe can’t remember where. The final episodes follow Goldberg as he desperately tries to discover Marienne so he can free her to prove he is not a “cold blooded killer”.

Unbeknownst to him, Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), has discovered Marienne and the pair have hatched a plot to get her out alive. She injects her with beta-blockers that slow her pulse making her appear dead, when Joe leaves her body in a London park she escapes. Joe’s hallucinations once again make an appearance.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in You season 4 part 2 (Photo: Netflix)

But it doesn’t end there, Joe goes on to kill Kate’s father, Tom Lockwood, framing his bodyguard for the crime. To get rid of Montrose he throws himself off a bridge and awakes in hospital with Kate by his side. He reveals his true identity and tells her that he has killed people, which surprisingly doesn’t seem to phase her?

Nadia is still trying to find evidence to hold Joe accountable for his crimes, however, he intercepts her and frames her for the murder of Montrose and her boyfriend Eddie. The season ends with Joe and Kate in a luxurious penthouse apartment in New York doing an interview for a magazine, Joe’s past has been wiped clean thanks to Kate’s immense wealth and PR team, he’s got away with it all yet again.

What could we expect from You season 5?

Goldberg has finally accepted and given in to his dark side, there’s no more trying to conceal his true colours and seek redemption as he has vowed to do in previous seasons. He has reclaimed his identity and is fully protected by Kate’s wealth and status.