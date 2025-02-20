Robert De Niro takes over the small screen in his first foray into television with Netflix’s new political thriller series Zero Day.

The Hollywood legend stars alongside esteemed actors including Jesse Plemon, Lizzy Caplan, Matthew Modine and Angela Bassett in the new mini-series. It marks the first time that De Niro has lead a television series, with critics already praising the Oscar-winning actor’s performance in the show.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of devouring Zero Day on Netflix.

Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in Zero Day on Netflix | JOJO WHILDEN/NETFLIX Â© 2024

What is Zero Day about?

Zero Day is a political thriller mini series that follows DeNiro’s former US President George Mullen as he is called out of retirement to track down the source of a dangerous cyber-attack that has led to multiple fatalities and disasters across the country. However, as he digs deeper into the situation, he find himself coming up against disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Speaking about straight-talking George, De Niro said: “That’s the spine of my character in the show. Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.”

Zero Day also stars Lizzy Caplan and Matthew Modine. | SARAH SHATZ/NETFLIX Â© 2024

Who is in the cast of Zero Day?

As previously mentioned, Robert De Niro leads the star-studded cast as former President George Mullen. The other main cast members include:

Angela Bassett as President Evelyn Mitchell

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, George’s former White House aide

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, daughter of George and a congressional representative from New York

Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell, George’s former chief of staff

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen, George’s wife and former First lady of the United States

Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer, Speaker of the House

Bill Camp as Jeremy Lasch, CIA Director

Dan Stevens as Evan Green, a political TV personality

McKinley Belcher III as Carl Otieno, Department of Justice lawyer and Zero Day Commission's lead investigator

Gaby Hoffmann as Monica Kidder, a Silicon Valley billionaire

Clark Gregg as Robert Lyndon, a billionaire with deep roots in political manipulation

Mark Ivanir as Natan, an intelligence operative and George’s former confidant

How to watch Zero Day

Zero Day premiered on Netflix on Thursday, February 20. The new mini-series is only available to Netflix subscribers.

Subscriptions to the streaming service begin at £5.99 per month, with a series of plans available for viewers.