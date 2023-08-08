Zombieverse is a reality series with a spooky twist - the Netflix series follows a group of people who believe they are taking part in a South Korean dating show, when they are instead faced with a ‘zombie apocalypse’, and must complete a series of quests in order to survive.

The group of survivors must work together to secure food, water, transport and shelter. Any who are caught by the fiendish zombies and bitten must be left behind whilst the rest carry on.

Those taking part in the show will be recognised by South Korean viewers - the cast includes Sweet Home star Lee Si Young, Korean TV personality Noh Hong Chul, DJ Park Na Rae, rapper Kim Cheol, and South Korean baseball player Yoo Hee Kwan.

Whilst Netflix has been home to a glut of cookie-cutter reality shows in recent years, and zombie apocalypse shows are ten a penny, Zombieverse is unique in blending the two seemingly ill-fitting genres.

Is Zombieverse scripted?

The series is unscripted, though it is a constructed reality show. The obvious fictional aspect of the show is the zombie apocalypse. In case you were worried, South Korea has not suffered a devastating zombie plague, Netflix merely brought in a crew of actors to play the undead beings.

The contestants on the show will have to abide by some general rules - they must take part in the challenges and avoid being ‘bitten’ by the zombies - other than that, it’s just like any other reality show, and those involved can do and say whatever they want.

Netflix brought in a cast of Zombies for the series

Where was Zombieverse filmed?

The series is based and filmed entirely in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. With a population just shy of 10 million, Seoul would be a terrifying ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

It is not the first zombie-themed project to be shot in Seoul - Train to Busan, and All of Us Are Dead were both filmed on location in the South Korean capital. Other popular movies and shows filmed in Seoul include 2020 Best Picture winner Parasite, gritty drama mystery Oldboy, Netflix smash-hit series Squid Game, and sci-fi series Sense8.

When is Zombieverse on Netflix?

Zombieverse will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 8 August. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released in one go.

Is there a trailer for Zombieverse?