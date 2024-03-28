Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While some of us were a little disappointed earlier in the year that Tom Holland’s big announcement was not a future Spider-Man movie, his return to London’s West End in the upcoming revival of “Romeo and Juliet” has more made up for that disappointment.

The production, to be directed by Jamie Lloyd for his newly independent production company, The Jamie Lloyd Company, has now seen the remaining characters from Shakespeare’s iconic tale of star-crossed lovers, be cast - including Juliet to Holland’s Romeo.

That role will be played by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers of “Bad Education” fame who revealed after the announcement: “I'm so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It's a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I'm excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre."

She will also be joined by former “Doctor Who” actress Freema Agyman as Nurse, Michael Balogun as Friar and Tomiwa Edun as Capulet.

Romeo and Juliet - full cast list for London season 2024

Tom Holland - Romeo

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers - Juliet

Freema Agyeman - Nurse

Michael Balogun - Friar

Tomiwa Edun - Capulet

Mia Jerome - Montague

Daniel Quinn-Toye - Paris

Ray Sesay - Tybalt

Nima Taleghani - Benvolio

Joshua-Alexander Williams - Mercutio

When does Romeo and Juliet with Tom Holland begin its West End run?

Jamie Lloyd Company’s adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” is set to play at London's Duke of York Theatre from opening night on May 23 2024 until August 1 2024.

Are there any tickets available to see Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet?

Unfortunately, as of writing, all the performances throughout the entire run of “Romeo and Juliet” have sold out according to ATG, the ticketing agents for the production.