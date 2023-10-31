Halloween classics from past and present, but which song is the UK's most streamed of all time according to Official Charts?

Whether you're heading out for a spooky Halloween event or curating a bone-chilling playlist at home, there's a selection of popular seasonal songs you won't go without hearing on October 31. Halloween music doesn't clear the airwaves quite like Christmas but that doesn't mean there hasn't been a host of skeleton-shaking songs to rise up the charts.

Based on company data, the Official Charts has released its list of the most popular Halloween-themed songs, according to streaming numbers. From Michael Jackson to Billie Eilish, here's what the UK celebrates as its most-loved Halloween tune.

Most popular Halloween songs of all time, ranked

10. Rihanna - Disturbia

UK streams: 84 million

During the 00s, Rihanna was known for her consistent pop cuts soaked in swagger and driven by infectious hooks. But while 2008's 'Good Girl Gone Bad' hinted toward a shift in tone, Disturbia was a total transfiguration. Channelling themes of isolation, paranoia and psychological distress, Disturbia is off-kilter electro-pop with one of Rihanna's most ear-worming and sinister choruses to date. Along with a terrifying music video, it's the total Halloween package.

9. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil

UK streams: 86 million

Before the streaming era, and in a time when the idea of devil-worshipping spawned pandemonium across religious groups, Mick Jagger and co released 'Sympathy For The Devil'. The song tells atrocities in mankind's history from Satan's point of view and according to guitarist, Kieth Richards, changed the perception of the band being 'innocent kids'. To this day, it is one of The Rolling Stones' most popular songs.

Billie Eilish achieved commercial success with Halloween tune Bury A Friend

8. Michael Jackson - Thriller

UK streams: 102 million

Surprised to see Thriller at number eight? It's likely if the King of Pop released his Halloween-themed opus in the age of streaming, the idea of a 'most popular' list would be redundant. One of the most internationally recognised Halloween tunes of all time, Thriller arrived well into November alongside an instantly iconic music video and some creepy dance moves to boot. What's even more surprising than its number of UK streams is that Thriller never charted higher than number ten in the official UK charts... petrifying.

7. Evanescence - Bring Me To Life

UK streams: 131 million

Known to some as an eye-roll moment of the nu-metal movement and to many as a delightful goth-pop stormer perfect for a Halloween karaoke singalong. Evanescence singer, Amy Lee nails a soprano, so sinister, it's hard to deny the song's creepy undertones.

6. Billie Eilish - Bury A Friend

UK streams: 134 million

Guarantee to turn heads until they roll, Billie Eilish's Bury A Friend nails the Halloween aesthetic from it's delicate and eerie production to Billie's warbled vocals. The lyrics are written from the perspective of a monster under Billie Eilish’s bed and the sketchy chorus opens up with, "What do you want from me? Why don't you run from me?". Despite its creepy nature, Bury A Friend proved to be a huge commercial breakthrough for Billie, so it turns out the public do want to be scared after all.

5. AC/DC - Highway to Hell

UK streams: 146 million

Featured in the 2003 film Final Destination 2, AC/DC's Highway to Hell gained a reputation for being a Halloween rock anthem but the song was actually written to reflect the group's trying tour schedule. Of course its lyrical content lends itself to Halloween lore but its streaming numbers are a clear reflection of AC/DC's ability to write a song so repayable, it transcends seasons.

4. The Cranberries - Zombie

UK streams: 151 million

Zombie was originally written by frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan about the 1993 IRA bombing in Warrington. However, the painful and passionate vocal performance, paired with melancholic guitars, and obviously the song title itself, see's the song appropriated for Halloween every year. It should be noted, many criticise the anti-terrorist song being included in Halloween playlists and labelled a Halloween song by risk of sensationalising its lyrical content.

3. Stevie Wonder - Superstition

UK streams: 160 million

Probably one of the most celebrated songs of all time, regardless of its association with Halloween. Superstition - released in 1973 - took home two Grammy Awards and is included in Rolling Stones' 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time' list. But when it comes to Halloween lore, Stevie Wonder's funky cut can be heard at the beginning of John Carpenter's sc-fi horror flick 'The Thing'.

2. Little Mix - Black Magic

UK streams: 214 million

Arguably the poppiest Halloween tune on the list... but skeleton's need to shake their bones too! Little Mix's Number 1 hit Black Magic is about spell-casting, potion-making and crystal balls - all in the nature of charming a boy to fall in love. It's a kitschy Halloween banger, a UK Official Chart number one for three weeks, and depending on your taste, a staple in modern Halloween playlists.

Sweet but Pyscho has been streamed 316 million times in the UK

1. Ava Max - Sweet But Psycho

UK streams: 316 million