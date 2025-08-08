What is Italian brainrot? Where to listen to the song, what the song lyrics are and what are the top characters?
These are some of the main characters of Italian Brainrot. What exactly is that though you may ask? If you’re past your teenage years then the chances are you’ll need an explanation - so don’t worry, we’ve got it covered.
Italian Brainrot is viral, absurdist meme trend. It involves AI-generated nonsensical characters with Italian-sounding names. They’re mostly part animal and part everyday object. For example, the aforementioned Tralalero Tralala is a shark with legs who wears only blue Nike trainers, while Bombardiro Crocodilo is a military bomber with the head of a crocodile superimposed.
Those characters are accompanied by Italian-sounding phrases which often include rhymes - just like the character names. They appear in a series of fast-paced TikTok videos where their stories are explained. If you’re quick enough to register what’s happening and your brain can comprehend what you’re watching and listening to.
Why have these creatures been created? We’re not quite sure. But, the trend is beloved by the Generation Alpha (born from 2013 to 2025) and the youngest members of Gen Z (those born from 1997 to 2012 overall).
What we do know is that, like many internet trends, Italian Brainrot has inspired a song, a Playstation game and more. There’s hundreds of characters, and as they are created by AI it seems that the possibilities are endless as new additions are being created by social media users all the time.
Keep reading to find out all about the most popular characters, the song - plus lyrics - and Playstation game details.
Most popular Italian Brainrot characters
There’s far too many characters for us to list here, and as new characters are always being created it’s almost impossible to give a conclusive list, but here are some of the most popular.
- Tralalero Tralala
- Bombardiro Crocodilo
- Tung Tung Tung Sahur
- Brr Brr Patapim
- Ballerina Cappuccina
- Chimpanzini Bananini
Italian Brainrot song
Below you can listen to the Italian Brainrot song:
Italian Brainrot song lyrics
Here are the Italian Brainrot song lyrics:
Tralalero
Tralala
Tralalero
Tralala
Bombardiro
Crocodilo
Bombardiro
Crocodilo
Tung
Tung
Tung
Sahur
Tung
Tung
Tung
Sahur
[Chorus]
Lirilì
Larilà
Lirilì
Larilà
Boneca
Ambalabu
Boneca
Ambalabu
[Verse 2]
Brr Brr Patapim
Brr Brr Patapim
Chimpanzini Bananini
Chimpanzini Bananini
Bombombini Gusini
Bombombini Gusini
Capuccino Assassino
Capuccino Assassino
[Verse 3]
Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa
Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa
Frigo Camelo
Frigo Camelo
La Vaca Saturno Saturnita
La Vaca Saturno Saturnita
[Bridge]
Ballerina Cappucina
U Din Din Din Din Dun Ma Din Din Din Dun
Trulimero Trulicina
Girafa Celeste
Bobrito Bandito
Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur
Pot Hotspot
[Verse 4]
Frulli Frulla
Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus
Tric Trac Baraboom
Cocofanto Elefanto
Burbaloni Lulilolli
Orangutini Ananasini
Garamararamararaman dan Madudungdung tak tuntung perkuntung
Il Cacto Hipopotamo
Blueberrinni Octopussini
Glorbo Fruttodrillo
[Verse 5]
Rhino Toasterino
Zibra Zubra Zibralini
Graipussi Medussi
Tigrrullini Watermellini
Tracotucotulu Delapeladustuz
Gorillo Watermellondrillo
[Verse 6]
] Bananita Dolfinita
Tigroligre Frutonni
Ballerino Lololo
Crocodildo Penisini
Makakini Bananini
Matteooooooooooooo
[Verse 8]
Špijuniro Golubiro
Elephantuchi Bananuchi
Crocodillo Ananasinno
Penguino Cocosino
Bobrelli Bananelli
.Bulliccinni Bananini
Pandaccini Bananini
Torrtuginni Dragonfrutinni
[Outro]
Gorillini Bananini
Ecco Cavallo Virtuoso
Flamingulli-gulli-gulli
Capybarelli Bananalelli
Tob Tobi Tob Tob Tobi Tob
Sigma Boy
La Esok Sikola
Chai Maestro
Italian Brainrot game
One of the most popular Italian Brainrot characters, Tralalero Tralala, has been given his own Playstation game. It’s called Tralalero Tralala: Battle Royale. It’s described as “an exciting, fast-paced shooter game”, where players face off against colourful enemies including Tralaleo Tralala and other creatures from the universe including Bombbardini Crocodilo, Bombbardini Guzini, and the cunning Bobrito Bandito.
It costs $4.99 to buy and you can download in the Playstation store right now.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.