If you’ve got a Gen Z or Generation Alpha member of your family, the chances are they may have been talking about Tralalero Tralala and Bombardiro Crocodilo.

These are some of the main characters of Italian Brainrot. What exactly is that though you may ask? If you’re past your teenage years then the chances are you’ll need an explanation - so don’t worry, we’ve got it covered.

Italian Brainrot is viral, absurdist meme trend. It involves AI-generated nonsensical characters with Italian-sounding names. They’re mostly part animal and part everyday object. For example, the aforementioned Tralalero Tralala is a shark with legs who wears only blue Nike trainers, while Bombardiro Crocodilo is a military bomber with the head of a crocodile superimposed.

Those characters are accompanied by Italian-sounding phrases which often include rhymes - just like the character names. They appear in a series of fast-paced TikTok videos where their stories are explained. If you’re quick enough to register what’s happening and your brain can comprehend what you’re watching and listening to.

Why have these creatures been created? We’re not quite sure. But, the trend is beloved by the Generation Alpha (born from 2013 to 2025) and the youngest members of Gen Z (those born from 1997 to 2012 overall).

What we do know is that, like many internet trends, Italian Brainrot has inspired a song, a Playstation game and more. There’s hundreds of characters, and as they are created by AI it seems that the possibilities are endless as new additions are being created by social media users all the time.

Keep reading to find out all about the most popular characters, the song - plus lyrics - and Playstation game details.

These are some of the most popular characters from the viral internet trend Italian Brainrot. Photos by TikTok. | TikTok

Most popular Italian Brainrot characters

There’s far too many characters for us to list here, and as new characters are always being created it’s almost impossible to give a conclusive list, but here are some of the most popular.

Tralalero Tralala

Bombardiro Crocodilo

Tung Tung Tung Sahur

Brr Brr Patapim

Ballerina Cappuccina

Chimpanzini Bananini

Italian Brainrot song

Below you can listen to the Italian Brainrot song:

Italian Brainrot song lyrics

Here are the Italian Brainrot song lyrics:

Tralalero

Tralala

Tralalero

Tralala

Bombardiro

Crocodilo

Bombardiro

Crocodilo

Tung

Tung

Tung

Sahur

Tung

Tung

Tung

Sahur

[Chorus]

Lirilì

Larilà

Lirilì

Larilà

Boneca

Ambalabu

Boneca

Ambalabu

[Verse 2]

Brr Brr Patapim

Brr Brr Patapim

Chimpanzini Bananini

Chimpanzini Bananini

Bombombini Gusini

Bombombini Gusini

Capuccino Assassino

Capuccino Assassino

[Verse 3]

Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa

Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa

Frigo Camelo

Frigo Camelo

La Vaca Saturno Saturnita

La Vaca Saturno Saturnita

[Bridge]

Ballerina Cappucina

U Din Din Din Din Dun Ma Din Din Din Dun

Trulimero Trulicina

Girafa Celeste

Bobrito Bandito

Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Sahur

Pot Hotspot

[Verse 4]

Frulli Frulla

Brri Brri Bicus Dicus Bombicus

Tric Trac Baraboom

Cocofanto Elefanto

Burbaloni Lulilolli

Orangutini Ananasini

Garamararamararaman dan Madudungdung tak tuntung perkuntung

Il Cacto Hipopotamo

Blueberrinni Octopussini

Glorbo Fruttodrillo

[Verse 5]

Rhino Toasterino

Zibra Zubra Zibralini

Graipussi Medussi

Tigrrullini Watermellini

Tracotucotulu Delapeladustuz

Gorillo Watermellondrillo

[Verse 6]

] Bananita Dolfinita

Tigroligre Frutonni

Ballerino Lololo

Crocodildo Penisini

Makakini Bananini

Matteooooooooooooo

[Verse 8]

Špijuniro Golubiro

Elephantuchi Bananuchi

Crocodillo Ananasinno

Penguino Cocosino

Bobrelli Bananelli

.Bulliccinni Bananini

Pandaccini Bananini

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutinni

[Outro]

Gorillini Bananini

Ecco Cavallo Virtuoso

Flamingulli-gulli-gulli

Capybarelli Bananalelli

Tob Tobi Tob Tob Tobi Tob

Sigma Boy

La Esok Sikola

Chai Maestro

Italian Brainrot game

One of the most popular Italian Brainrot characters, Tralalero Tralala, has been given his own Playstation game. It’s called Tralalero Tralala: Battle Royale. It’s described as “an exciting, fast-paced shooter game”, where players face off against colourful enemies including Tralaleo Tralala and other creatures from the universe including Bombbardini Crocodilo, Bombbardini Guzini, and the cunning Bobrito Bandito.

It costs $4.99 to buy and you can download in the Playstation store right now.