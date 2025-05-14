People born in the 1980s and 1990s are taking to TikTok to show that they have a beauty mark that’s been called the ‘millennial mole’.

Even Beyoncé’s bestie Kelly Rowland has got involved with the trend. The singer was born in 1981, which is the very start of the millennial time period which includes those born between 1981 and 1996.

She’s taken to her Instagram page to share a video which shows her own ‘millennial mole’. In a clip shared to her Instagram stories earlier this week, the star asked her followers: “Has anyone heard of this millennial mole?”

The 44-year-old was speaking directly to the camera, and then turned the camera to zoom into a spot on her left arm which had a beauty mark, something which she then dubbed her “millennial mole”. “I have one!” she could be heard saying. “Look it's right there!” Addressing her followers, she added: “It's on your left forearm. Any millennials, do you have the ‘millennial mole?'”.

Kelly’s video has sparked a spate of new TikTok videos about the internet trend, which first began on the social media site last autumn. Thanks to the participation of the Destiny’s Child superstar, the craze has now had a resurgence.

So, what is the ‘millennial mole’ and is there any truth behind it? You can also check to see what each of the seven generations are. Once you’ve had a read check to see if you have it.

The 'millennial mole' is a TikTok trend where some people born in the 1980s and 1990s all believe they have a beauty mark on thier left arm. Photo by TikTok/@vibewithbonnieb. | TikTok/@vibewithbonnieb

What is the ‘millennial mole’?

The ‘millennial mole’ is a beauty mark that is apparently on the left arm of all millennials. It’s something that supposedly only people from that generation have, so generation X and gen z which are before and after them, don’t have it.

The mole has to be on the left arm, and there are even those who say it also has to be in a very specfic place on the arm - on the forearm, just below the elbow - or it doesn’t qualify. But, some people say the mole just has to be anywhere on the left arm.

One of the first videos about the ‘millennial mole’ appeared on TikTok in September 2024 by a user called Vibe with Bonnie. In it, she said: “I heard if you were born in the 1990s or earlier you have this mole on your left forearm. Let me know in the comments if you have this or not. I’m so curious.” In the caption, she questionned: “Are we all secretly connected?”

In December, another user called Sincerely Miss Ash also posted about the trend. She referred to the ‘millennial mole’ as a freckle and said: “Is this seriously a thing? Is this true because everyone is saying that this is a real thing.” She also said that the mole has to be on the left forearm, under the crease of the elbow on the inside of the arm.

In the comments, people were divided. One user claimed the trend was a conspiracy. Many gen z users, born between 1997 and 2012, said they still had the freckle. Some millennials also said the freckle was missing on their arm, but there were also many from the generation who confirmed they do have it.

One person joked: “Next time I go to a bar and I forget my ID, I’ll just show them my freckle to prove im born in the early 1990s.” Another person quipped: “Mines on the right arm. Am I living example of a misprint?!” A third person declared: “Exact location is crazy.”

Is there any truth behind the ‘millennial mole’?

Some people claim in their videos that the ‘millennial mole’ has occured because those who grew up in the 80s and 90s may have experienced more sun exposure during their childhood due to less awareness of sunscreen use at the time. This increased exposure could have contributed to the development of more moles, particularly on areas like the forearms that are often exposed to the sun.

Moles can appear or become more noticeable with sun exposure because sunlight, especially UV rays, stimulates the production of more melanin, which is what gives skin its colour. When melanocytes cluster together, they form moles. Additionally, sun exposure can increase the number of moles a person has, according to the Houston Methodist On Health.

But, there isn’t actually any scientific basis for the ‘millennial mole’ or any unique association with a specific age group. Moles are common and can develop throughout life, with the largest number typically forming during childhood and early adulthood, according to the Houston Methodist On Health. It is normal for new moles to appear, especially in children and teenagers, and it is also normal for moles to fade or disappear as you get older, says the NHS.