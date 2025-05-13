Gen Z ditches iPhone for nostalgic thrill of point-and-shoot cameras

Sales of digital cameras up a whopping 606% year-on-year from January to May via leading cashback marketplace OnBuy

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a growing desire to step away from the attention-sapping iPhone, Gen Z is changing how they document their lives, preferring nostalgia-inducing digital cameras.

Interest in digital cameras has been steadily rising in the UK since early 2024, with online searches peaking around Christmas last year and continuing the upward trajectory into 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As younger consumers increasingly turn to point-and-shoot style cameras, which first became popular in the early noughties, demand for digital cameras continues to climb.

Sony Alpha A6100

This growing demand correlates with viral TikTok trends showcasing retro-style photos on nights out, holidays, and daily life. Even celebrities have been spotted with film and digital cameras at big events such as the Paris Olympics and the Emmys.

Meanwhile, major manufacturers are also taking note with the release of the Pentax 35mm film camera, the first revival of a film camera since 2020. For those researching digital-first cameras, incredible options like the Sony Alpha A6100 are available for £692.55 after cashback via OnBuy, less than on platforms like Amazon.

Data from leading UK cashback marketplace, OnBuy, shows a whopping 606% year-on-year increase in digital camera sales, based on purchases tracked from January to May in 2025 compared to 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform has also given back more than £44,000 in instant cashback rewards in 2025 alone to customers buying a digital camera, reflecting a broader trend beyond a casual wave of interest.

Gen Z taking film photos

So, why the shift? For Gen Z, it's more than nostalgia, TikTok users say it’s about being present and enjoying the moment.

Rhetoric online suggests there’s something about holding a camera that feels more intentional than a smart phone, a chance to take a break from endless notifications and just capture what’s right in front of you.

For those who discovered photography through creating online content, it’s a natural next step, and with plenty of models now designed for vlogging, it’s a great way to invest in a new hobby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process is simplified – you take the photo or shoot the video, and that’s it. No immediate editing. No posting. No doomscrolling.

“We’re seeing a surge in people investing in digital cameras as they seek to capture life’s moments – big and small – while still being present in them,” said Rosie Fitzgerald, Head of Brand for OnBuy.

“Online marketplaces are perfect for browsing and comparing models, whether you want to capture the nostalgia of a retro camera or you’re a keen photographer looking for something a bit more advanced. Keep an eye out for limited time deals and loyalty offers, for example at OnBuy you’ll get cashback on top of any seller offers, which can mean serious savings.”