As the Vatican prepares for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI next week, people have been asking why the Pope has a crown

Pope Benedict XVI wears the Papal Tiara (AFP via Getty Images)

The death of Pope Erimus Benedict XVI was confirmed by the Vatican on New Years’ Eve, and he became the first person in centuries to resign from the post. Along with the many customs and traditions that come with the position, it is known that Popes in the past would wear a crown of sorts.

However, only clergy members like the Pope, cardinals and bishops are allowed to wear the coverings that can be traced back to the 15th century. However, it has not been seen in recent years. This includes Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who also chose not to wear the head garment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pope’s crown:

What is the name of the Pope’s crown?

The Pope’s crown is known as the papal tiara, which has traditionally been worn by Popes of the Catholic Church from as early as the eighth century to the mid-20th century. Pope John Paul VI was the last pontificate it was worn in.

According to the Catholic Education Resource Center , since the pope is also the Bishop of Rome and the successor of St. Peter - he wears a mitre, which is the headdress that is commonly seen being worn, for liturgical ceremonies. Some historians presume that this custom originated in the apostolic times, which is traditionally regarded as the period of the Twelve Apostles, dating around 33 AD until the death of the last Apostle, believed to be John the Apostle in Anatolia c. 100.

A sculpture showing two angels holding the Pope’s tiara and the St. Peter’s keys (Getty Images)

However, since the pope is also the pastor of the universal Church, some kind of headdress was adopted to be worn outside of liturgical functions which would highlight his authority.

The papal tiara was reportedly first mentioned in the account of the life of Pope Constantine (708-715) in the Liber Pontificalis, where it was referred to as a ‘camelaucum’, which was part of the Byzantine court dress. At this time, it was constructed more like a "papal cap" made of white cloth.

Sometime shortly after the ninth century, an ornamented circle was added to the base of the cap, however, a crown was not seen as appropriate in this instance. Coins with the image of Pope Sergius III (904-11) and Pope Benedict VII (974-983) depict these popes wearing a helmet-like-cap with such decoration.

Members of the media look at Papal Tiaras from the Sistine Chapel (AFP via Getty Images)

Father William Saunders writes that the first usage of the actual word tiara is found in the life of Pope Paschal II (1099-1118) in the Liber Pontificalis. The tiara itself is a headdress ending in an arch and made of silver, topped by a small globe with a golden cross.

Why are there three crowns?

During the times of Pope Boniface VIII (1294-1303) two crowns were added, and from Pope Benedict XII’s pontificate (1334-1342) three crowns, which is why the papal tiara is known as the triregnum, symbolising the triple power of the Pope: father of kings, governor of the world and Vicar of Christ.

According to the Vatican News Service , several rationales exist for the papal tiara formed by three crowns, thereby called the triregno: the militant, the suffering and the triumphant Church. Another rationale is that the pope is the Vicar of Christ, who shares in His three-fold office of Priest, Prophet and King.

Pope Paul VI, the last pope to use a papal tiara in 1975 which updated the regulations concerning the election of a new pope. However, Pope John Paul I (1978) declined the use of a tiara as did his successor, Pope John Paul II (1978-2005).

How much are the Pope’s crowns worth?

