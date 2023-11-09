There are many alternative Remembrance poppy colours - here's what they all mean

(Photo: Peace Pledge Union)

As Remembrance Day rolls around once again, red poppies stand as the iconic symbol of sacrifice. Yet, beyond the familiar crimson bloom, a spectrum of alternative poppies has emerged, each with its own unique hue and profound meaning.

Over the past couple of weeks, you may have spotted white poppies, purple ones or even blue versions among the familiar red flowers, each with a distinct meaning and hopes of painting a more nuanced portrait of remembrance.

But what are the origins of these lesser-known petals, and how does their symbolism and significance help to amplify the diverse stories and contributions woven into the fabric of military history? Here is everything you need to know.

What does a white poppy mean?

(Photo: Peace Pledge Union)

The white poppy is a symbol of peace and pacifism, introduced as an alternative to the red poppy's more traditional remembrance of military sacrifice.

Its origins can be traced back to the Women's Co-operative Guild in 1933, with the Peace Pledge Union (PPU) adopting and popularising it in the 1930s.

The white poppy represents a commitment to peace, advocating for non-military solutions to conflicts. It is often worn alongside the red poppy but carries a distinct message, emphasising the importance of preventing future wars and promoting reconciliation.

Unlike the red poppy, which primarily focuses on honouring the military personnel from Britain and the Commonwealth countries who lost their lives in service, the white poppy extends remembrance to all victims of war, regardless of nationality.

It serves as a call for dialogue, diplomacy and the pursuit of peaceful resolutions to conflicts, and some individuals wear both poppies to acknowledge the dual perspectives of honouring military sacrifice and advocating for a world without war.

While the red poppy is deeply ingrained in traditional remembrance practices, the white poppy provides a platform for those who believe in remembering the fallen while actively promoting a future free from the horrors of war.

The white poppy encourages reflection on the broader consequences of conflict and the collective responsibility to work towards a more peaceful world.

What does a purple poppy mean?

The purple poppy is a symbol that honours the animals that served and perished in conflict, recognising their silent contributions to wartime efforts.

Introduced in the UK, the purple poppy emerged as a distinct emblem to acknowledge the countless horses, dogs, pigeons, and other animals that played crucial roles in supporting military operations.

This symbol's origins can be traced to the charity Animal Aid, which initiated the concept in 2006. The purple poppy represents a heartfelt tribute to the animals who served alongside human soldiers, often enduring extreme conditions and displaying unwavering loyalty.

These animals took on various roles, from carrying supplies to delivering messages, and their sacrifices have often been overlooked in traditional remembrance ceremonies.

What does a blue poppy mean?

The blue poppy serves as a symbol of remembrance for the Royal Air Force (RAF) and its personnel who have made sacrifices in the line of duty. Originating in the UK, the blue poppy emerged as a way to honour the contributions and commemorate the losses of air personnel, including pilots, navigators and support staff.

Its origins are rooted in the RAF Benevolent Fund, a charity that supports RAF personnel and their families, and acknowledges the unique challenges faced by those serving in the air force and pays tribute to their dedication and sacrifices.

Wearing the blue poppy signifies a commitment to remembering aerial warfare and the individuals who played crucial roles in it. It is often worn alongside the red poppy during remembrance ceremonies, emphasising the broader spectrum of military service.

What does a black poppy mean?

The black poppy is a symbol of remembrance introduced to honour the contributions and sacrifices of black, African, and Caribbean communities in various conflicts, once again originating in the UK.

The black poppy is not a replacement for the red poppy but complements it, providing a more inclusive representation of the diverse experiences within the military.

It symbolises the commitment, service and sacrifices made by black soldiers, recognising their historical significance in defending their countries.

While the red poppy is a universal symbol of remembrance for military personnel, the black poppy specifically highlights the contributions of black soldiers who served in the armed forces, particularly during times when their achievements were not always acknowledged or celebrated.