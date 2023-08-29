Telling news your way
Young Fathers UK tour: ‘Heavy Heavy’ date added - full list & tickets

Young Fathers have added a date to their ‘Heavy Heavy’ UK tour, kicking off later this year

By Will Millar
4 minutes ago

Young Fathers have added an extra date to their UK tour which kicks off in October 2023. The experimental Scottish trio are hitting the road in support of their Mercury Prize-nominated fourth studio album, ‘Heavy Heavy’.

Formed in 2008, the Edinburgh-based group consist of Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and G. Hastings. In 2014, the trio won the Mercury Prize for their debut album, ‘Dead’.

The group have now decided to add an additional show for fans to get excited about this autumn. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get tickets for Young Fathers ‘Heavy Heavy’ UK tour 

Presale tickets for Young Fathers’ extra date at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall will go on presale from 10am on Wednesday, August 30 via the Ticketmaster website. Fans of Young Fathers will then be able to access general sale tickets at 9am on Friday, September 1 via the Ticketmaster website.

Full Young Fathers 2023 UK tour dates

October

  • 20 - The Dome Brighton - UK
  • 21 - Eventim Apollo London - UK
  • 23 - Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow - UK
  • 24 - Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow - UK
  • 27 - O2 Institute Birmingham - UK
  • 28 - Academy Manchester – UK

November

  • 1 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh - UK 

