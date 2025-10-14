YouTubers Dan Howell and Phil Lester have confirmed that they have been in a relationship for the past 16 years.

The internet duo, who share more than 12 million subscribers across their YouTube channels, uploaded a new video in which they revealed to fans they they have been in a secret relationship since 2009. Dan, 34, said: “We fell into it hard and fast in 2009 and here we are almost 16 years later.”

Phil, 37, said: “It was so fast that we never labeled it. We just ended up living together and here we are.”

He added: “We're partners in everything. And no, it's not always perfect. Don't get into your head that we are the ideal of human partnerships.”

The revelation came a few years after they uploaded individual coming out videos to YouTube in 2019. The nature of their relationship has been subject of speculation among their fanbase for years, with viewers affectionately dubbing the duo ‘Phan’ from their early days on the video sharing website.

The couple spoke about the effect that this attention had on their decision not to reveal their relationship status for more than a decade, as well as wanting to be seen as a comedy duo as opposed to an online couple. Dan said: “Who’s to say there’s anything wrong with having the cute gay couple show? It’s just that we wanted the focus to be on what we were doing.”

Phil added: “Being funny, entertaining. Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of homophobia out there.”

Who are Dan and Phil?

Dan Howell and Phil Lester first grew to prominence on Youtube in 2009, with their popularity rising among teen viewers throughout the early-to-mid 2010s. Phil runs the AmazingPhil channel. Dan’s original YouTube channel name was danisnotonfire, but this has since changed to ‘Dan Howell’.

Dan boast more than six million viewers, while Phil has garnered almost four million subscribers throughout the years. They often uploaded content featuring each other, including sketches, Q&As and challenge videos.

They also currently hold a shared channel titled ‘Dan and Phil’, which has almost three million subscribers, on which their relationship status video was uploaded to. They confirmed that more content was coming to the channel soon, including a new podcast.

Away from YouTube, Dan and Phil took up a role hosting on BBC Radio 1 in 2013. They led the Sunday night request show on the station. They have collaborated on two best-selling books and have toured the world with live shows.