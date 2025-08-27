YouTuber Billy Sorrells has attempted to link the superstar Katt Williams to the murder of comedian Reginald Carroll - as both on tour together amid fatal shooting in Mississippi.

Billy Sorrells addressed the murder of Reggie Carroll in a recent Instagram reel, making some serious allegations and calling out Katt Williams. Carroll, known for his close work with Williams over the years, was allegedly found dead near a property tied to the Emmy-winning comedian, Billy Sorrells claimed.

He said: “We not gonna act like, Katt … You ain’t know who Reggie Carroll was. Katt Williams, you’re the truth teller! You the master of being able to tell everybody else this sh*t. You God of War, you ready for anything, right? You the guy! You said my team versus whoever else.

“Well… I know you love Reggie, we all did. Reggie was a solid ni**a, he didn’t pick sides. So, Katt Williams tell me why Reggie Carroll died outside your house? Tell us what happened to Reggie Carroll, Katt.”

Authorities have already arrested 38-year-old Tranell Marquise Williams, who has been charged with murder, according to Fox13. The suspect had been working as a security guard on the tour, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

The shooting took place in a building that’s home to a company that bills itself as the official site for Williams merchandise. On Tuesday, the company was given a notice of eviction because of “criminal activity.”

Authorities have not confirmed a direct connection between Williams and the murder. However, Sorrells has publicly raised serious allegations, suggesting Williams may have knowledge of what happened — and who was involved.

Sorrells further insinuated a personal link between Williams and the alleged killer, implying deeper ties than have been made public. He added: “Why y’all left Reggie on the motherfu**ing curb by your crib, ni**a?.

“Tell us why. Tell us why Reggie Carroll died at your house, ni**a. … Why you quiet? We ain’t get a, ‘Hey man, RIP.’ You said it’s the year of truth, well tell the truth, ni**a.”

Sorrells’ mention of Williams as a “truth teller” references the comedian’s viral 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe, where Williams famously exposed alleged wrongdoing by several prominent figures in entertainment, including Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and Cedric The Entertainer. The interview earned Williams a reputation for pulling back the curtain on Hollywood’s inner circles. Carroll, known for his stand-up work and collaborations with Katt Williams, had toured and performed with him extensively over the years.

The investigation into the shooting death is ongoing.