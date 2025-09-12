Still awaiting trial in Australia accused of rape, British rapper Yung Filly has been granted permission to return home.

British rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly has been granted permission to return home from Australia while he awaits trial accused of raping a woman. The 30-year-old, real name Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been on bail since October 2024 after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman aged in her 20s in his hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth.

His lawyers applied to vary the terms of his bail so he could return to the UK. His application was granted at Perth District Court on Friday (September 12) - meaning he can return home before his trial in July next year. District Court Judge Gary William Massey told him he would be required to return to Australia in January and surrender his passport.

During his initial court hearing in October, Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions and a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), alongside a surety of the same amount.

The online star is accused of raping and assaulting a woman in his Perth hotel room last September, after performing at a nightclub in the city. He has entered not guilty pleas to eight charges, but is yet to enter pleas on two further rape charges.

In March, Barrientos denied three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of strangulation and four counts of sexual penetration without consent. He is yet to enter pleas for two further charges of sexual penetration without consent. All charges relate to alleged incidents on September 29 last year.

Court documents revealed Barrientos pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge on December 5. The social media star was clocked driving at more than 96mph on the Roe Highway near the Perth suburb of High Wycombe on November 17.

Barrientos was born in Colombia before moving to London with his mother and sister at the age of two. He has appeared on several BBC shows and is known for collaborating with the YouTube collective Beta Squad.

He has appeared for England on Soccer Aid and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4. Among his other shows, he hosted BBC series Hot Property and Munya And Filly Get Chilly with comedian Munya Chawawa, a spin-off show of Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof.

In 2021, he won best media personality at the Mobo Awards alongside fellow online personality Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed.

Barrientos' case is next listed for mention at Perth District Court on February 5, with a trial listed to begin at the same court on July 20.