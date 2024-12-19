British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has admitted to reckless driving in Australia while on bail for sexual assault charges.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The internet personality, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, had his case listed before Perth Magistrates Court in Western Australia on Thursday.

Court documents revealed Barrientos pleaded guilty to the driving charge on December 5. The social media star was clocked driving at more than 96mph on the Roe Highway near the Perth suburb of High Wycombe on November 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the online star was on bail after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman aged in her 20s in his hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth.

Antony Jones/DAZN via Getty Images

Barrientos faces charges of sexual penetration without consent and multiple counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. He has also been charged with impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on, or to, their neck.

No plea has been entered in relation to the sexual assault charges. The alleged attack is said to have taken place on Saturday, September 28.

Barrientos’ bail was extended until his next court appearance on January 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his initial court hearing in October, Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions and a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), alongside a surety of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), the PA news agency understands.

Barrientos has appeared on several BBC shows and is known for collaborating with the YouTube collective Beta Squad. The rapper, who was on tour in Australia, has appeared for England on Soccer Aid and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

Among his other shows, he hosted BBC series Hot Property and Munya And Filly Get Chilly with comedian Munya Chawawa, a spin-off show of Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof.

In 2021, he won best media personality at the Mobo Awards alongside fellow online personality Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed.