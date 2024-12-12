Internet personality Yung Filly was caught driving at 100mph in Perth, Australia while on bail for rape allegations.

The rapper, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, now faces an additional charge of reckless driving after being caught by a speed camera on a Perth highway in November.

According to the Daily Mail, His car has been impounded, and he is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday to address the reckless driving charge. This hearing coincides with his appearance on charges of assault and choking. Barrientos has not issued any statement regarding the speeding incident.

Barrientos is barred from leaving Western Australia for six months under strict bail conditions as authorities continue their investigation into the alleged rape. His bail terms include a $100,000 AUD (£50,000) surety, daily visits to a police station, and a ban on contacting the alleged victim.

Court documents reveal that the alleged victim, a university student, met Barrientos at a Perth nightclub where he was performing. She had been drinking with a friend in the VIP section and later encountered the rapper as the club was closing.

According to prosecutors, the woman phoned her friend at 5.31am, shortly after the alleged assault. WA Police Prosecutor Julius Depetro said, “What happened within that room will be the issue,” and said photographs purportedly show "a history of what we say is violent acts."

His lawyer, Seamus Rafferty, argued that the alleged victim did not mention any sexual misconduct during the phone call.

Barrientos was arrested in Brisbane and flown six hours back to Perth, with footage showing him handcuffed at Perth Airport and escorted by officials. Additional footage captured the influencer being placed in a car.

The allegations have led to significant professional repercussions. Brands including FootAsylum, the Football Association (FA), Heinz, and ASOS have severed ties with the internet personality, who gained prominence through his BBC show Hot Property.

Barrientos remains in Western Australia as he awaits trial on the rape allegations, which could take over two years.