British rapper and YouTube star Yung Filly has been accused of raping a tourist in Magaluf.

The 29-year-old internet sensation is being investigated by a judge in the capital of Mallorca, Palma, over the alleged hotel sex attack. It comes after Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, pleaded not guilty less than a fortnight ago at a court in the Australian city of Perth to eight charges arising from the alleged rape last September of a woman in his hotel room during his Australian tour.

He was seen for the first time in five months on March 11 as he left the court on £48,500 bail and told waiting reporters ‘It’s a lovely day’ as he was asked how he was feeling about his situation. Now it has emerged that a British tourist has accused the famous YouTuber, who has appeared on several BBC shows, of forcing himself on her at an unnamed Magaluf hotel after he performed in the island holiday resort.

(Photo: @yungfilly) | @yungfilly

The woman, believed to be aged around 20, reported him to police in Britain who passed on details of the allegation to counterparts in Spain. The incident that led to the complaint happened last summer.

British authorities contacted the Spanish Civil Guard who passed on details of the allegations to an investigating court in Palma. It was not immediately clear today if she has already been questioned by the judge in charge of the ongoing criminal probe.

The Majorcan court probe is being conducted behind-closed-doors as is normal in Spain where only trials are held in public. The alleged incident Barrientos faces trial over in Australia took place on September 28 last year after he had finished performing at Bar1 Nightclub in Perth.

The internet personality - who grew up in southeast London after leaving Colombia aged two - faces three charges of assault, one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to the neck, and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

He was arrested in Brisbane and extradited to Perth by West Australian detectives on October 9. He is scheduled to return to the Perth District Court on June 13 for a trial listing hearing.