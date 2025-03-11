British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges in Western Australia.

The internet personality, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, appeared before Perth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Court documents revealed he pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of strangulation and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

He will appear before the state’s higher District Court on June 13.

The online star has been on bail since October 2024 after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman aged in her 20s in his hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth. The attack is alleged to have taken place on Saturday September 28.

During his initial court hearing in October, Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions and a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), alongside a surety of the same amount, the PA news agency understands.

Court documents revealed Barrientos pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge on December 5. The social media star was clocked driving at more than 96mph on the Roe Highway near the Perth suburb of High Wycombe on November 17.

Barrientos has appeared on several BBC shows and is known for collaborating with the YouTube collective, Beta Squad.

The rapper, who was on tour in Australia, has appeared for England on Soccer Aid and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

Among his other shows, he hosted BBC series Hot Property and Munya And Filly Get Chilly with comedian Munya Chawawa, a spin-off show of Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof.

In 2021, he won best media personality at the Mobo Awards alongside fellow online personality Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed.