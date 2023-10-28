What are the best universities in the UK for student life, according to Uni Compare?
Is it ever too early to weigh up your options for further education? With Christmas shortly approaching, a number of A Level students (or equivalent) will be pondering their options for what University they wish to attend, be it an early application or through clearing. Of the options, of course, comes the almost as important element of socialising at University as much as the plaudits that come with studying at such an institution.
Uni Compare, whose mission is to aggregate data using a cross-platform solution with the idea of moving the entire process of researching and applying to university online, have recently published their list of the best universities in the United Kingdom, burrowing down into specific details for the best instituted when it comes to enjoyable student life, with the University of Liverpool coming out on top with an average score of 4.69.
Liverpool, as opposed to those universities in London, is said to be a much cheaper city to reside in for students, with costs comparatively cheaper in the area than elsewhere, while from an academic standpoint, the University of Liverpool is associated with nine Nobel Prize winners, with the institute a member of the prestigious Russell Group of the UK's leading research universities.
The University of Sheffield came in second with an average score of 4.63, while Nottingham Trent University and the University of Leeds came in third and fourth respectively. The top five universities rated for the excellent student life they provide are rounded out by Cardiff University.
The highest-ranking London university on Uni Compare’s list is King's College London, UOL, which entered the rankings at number 29, with an average rating of 4.27 based on surveys undertaken from 65,000+ different data points and from students who have attended university.
The top ten universities for student life, according to Uni Compare
- University of Liverpool (4.69)
- University of Sheffield (4.63)
- Nottingham Trent University (4.59)
- University of Leeds (4.58)
- Cardiff University (4.57)
- Northumbria University (4.56)
- Newcastle University (4.54)
- University of Sussex (4.46)
- Cardiff Metropolitan University (4.44)
- Liverpool John Moores University (4.44)