What are the best universities in the UK for student life, according to Uni Compare?

Where did the University of Liverpool end up on Uni Compare's top 100 UK universities for a good student life? (Credit: University of Liverpool)

Is it ever too early to weigh up your options for further education? With Christmas shortly approaching, a number of A Level students (or equivalent) will be pondering their options for what University they wish to attend, be it an early application or through clearing. Of the options, of course, comes the almost as important element of socialising at University as much as the plaudits that come with studying at such an institution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool, as opposed to those universities in London, is said to be a much cheaper city to reside in for students, with costs comparatively cheaper in the area than elsewhere, while from an academic standpoint, the University of Liverpool is associated with nine Nobel Prize winners, with the institute a member of the prestigious Russell Group of the UK's leading research universities.

The highest-ranking London university on Uni Compare’s list is King's College London, UOL, which entered the rankings at number 29, with an average rating of 4.27 based on surveys undertaken from 65,000+ different data points and from students who have attended university.

The top ten universities for student life, according to Uni Compare