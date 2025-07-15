I swapped North Wales for the Ivy League and am now Cheer Captain in the US

Tom Billington

CHEERS to Tom Billington! The talented student swapped North Wales for the Ivy League and is now thriving in the US.

A former A Level learner at Coleg Cambria, Tom is in his fourth year at Princeton University in New Jersey, excelling both academically and through a wide range of extracurricular activities.

Now captain of the Princeton Cheerleading team, Tom is also an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter, Engineers Without Borders, and the university’s Architecture and Beekeeping clubs.

Praising the support he received at Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre and from Head Mim Riddell, Tom – who achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Product Design, and the Skills Challenge Certificate – is working toward a BSc in Engineering and a Civil and Environmental Engineering degree, with minors in Urban Studies and Architecture.

Looking to the future, Tom hopes to pursue a Master’s in Architecture or begin a career in urban planning and design.

Describing his time at Princeton as “transformative,” Tom, from Rhyl, said:

“Studying in the US – and at Princeton in particular – has offered unparalleled opportunities.

“While the academics are incredibly rigorous, the support, passion, and curiosity of the people around me has inspired me to push further than I thought possible.”

He credited Coleg Cambria for its vital role in his journey, especially during the complex US application process:

“Though my path was unconventional, the staff at Deeside Sixth were open-minded and incredibly encouraging.

“Mim, especially, was a key figure – guiding me through interview prep for UK universities and the unique US application system.”

Tom also expressed gratitude to his lecturers and the pastoral and coaching teams:

“Achieving five A*s and gaining a place at Princeton wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

His message to current students is one of encouragement and openness:

“For anyone doing exams or awaiting results, don’t worry, you don’t need everything figured out.

“Be open to new possibilities – even if they seem out of reach. Cambria helped me realise that no dream is too ambitious.”

Founded in 1746, Princeton University is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in the United States. Known for its academic excellence and research leadership, it consistently ranks among the top global universities.

Congratulating Tom, Mim Riddell said:

“We’re incredibly proud of him and all he’s achieving at Princeton University.

“Tom was always a fantastic learner—curious, dedicated, and kind—and it’s no surprise to see him thriving both in and out of the classroom. He truly deserves every bit of his success.”