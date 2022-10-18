Education minister Jeremy Miles has announced a consultation to make school uniforms cheaper for families amid the cost of living crisis

Logos on school uniforms could be scrapped to make them more affordable as part of a review being launched in Wales.

Education minister Jeremy Miles has announced a consultation on proposals to make school uniforms cheaper for families amid the cost of living crisis. It includes giving families the option to purchase uniforms at reduced prices from a retailer of their choice.

It comes after local councils have suggested parents should be allowed to iron or stitch logos onto unbranded items to save money. Portsmouth City Council said parents with children in state schools spend an average of £337 per year on school uniforms.

A council motion said it would write to schools requesting they stop the use of mandatory branded uniforms where unbranded items can be bought at more affordable prices.

What is involved in the consultation?

Advertisement

Options to be considered in the consultation by Jeremy Miles include the use of school branding and whether schools should have no logo at all or use iron on logos available free of charge. It will also seek opinions on whether schools should enter into single supplier contracts.

Views on the role of schools in uniform recycling and exchange schemes are also being sought and parents, carers, pupils, governors, teachers and uniform suppliers are being asked to respond to the consultation, which will run until the end of November.

Mr Miles said the consultation is being launched to “take further action to support families”. He said: “The Welsh Government is doing everything we can to support families through this cost-of-living crisis. I know that a lot of schools work hard to keep the cost of their uniforms to a minimum.

“However, there are still too many instances where families are being expected to spend eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school. We are launching this consultation so that we can take further action in order to support families.”

He added: “96,000 pupils are already eligible for our PDG Access Grant – the most generous support scheme in the UK – which helps with the cost of uniforms and school items.

Advertisement