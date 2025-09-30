A teacher reportedly told high school pupils that the England flag is currently being used “to make migrants, refugees and asylum seekers feel unwelcome.”

A school where a teacher allegedly told pupils how she saw protestors at a hotel housing asylum seekers hold England flags as they gave Nazi salutes has reportedly apologised to parents.

An online video which it is claimed showed a teacher speaking to pupils at Broadoak School, in Partington, near Manchester, featured a presentation talking about national flags which have gone up locally and across the country.

In it, the alleged teacher said: “Again, we aren’t saying this is an inherently racist symbol, however, unfortunately for some people, it has been used to do that.”

They then give an example, saying they attended a counter protest at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Fallowfield, Manchester, where some of the hotel protesters were holding England flags and some were doing Nazi salutes and shouting racist abuse.

The speaker in the video goes on to say: “We are not saying that the England flag is an inherently racist symbol. However, for some people it is currently being used to make migrants, refugees and asylum seekers feel unwelcome.”

The video, appearing to be recorded by students, has attracted hundreds of comments online, some supportive and others calling for the school to take action.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, the school has launched an investigation and apologised to parents. In a letter to parents, seen by the newspaper, the school said the presentation by the teacher was about celebrating diversity and inclusion, but was not “balanced and impartial” and has caused upset.

The letter goes on to “unequivocally apologise” and says the matter will be investigated and “addressed accordingly”.

The Dean Trust, the trust that runs Broadoak and ten other schools, has been contacted for comment.